Jean Pascal ready for Eifert challenge

Jean Pascal is looking for redemption after not being in the ring for the last three years. He was on the verge of millions on the table for a rematch with Jack Badou but unfortunately tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He went into a bit of a spiral and got in trouble with the law after being stopped for a DUI and his driver's license was suspended. There was even a rumor this fight could not happen as his fighting license was still suspended and Pascal went to go see the judge this morning and things should be ok for Thursday night.

He will enter the fight on Thursday night at Bell Place in Laval, Canada with a record of 36-6-1 with 20 knockouts facing a fighter 15 years younger from Munich, Germany in Micheal Eifert.

The German has a current record of 11-1 with four knockouts looking to upset the local crowd. When asked about facing someone who is more experienced than him he answered " I am ready for the challenge and I am here to win".

Pascal spent three months in Florida training with Orlando Cueller and Julien his coach from Recharge Fitness in Montreal and they both agreed he is ready for the fight.

I had a chance to catch up with Pascal and just like his coaches, he feels up to the task of facing a youngster and being in the underdog position.

" I feel great and I had a great training camp in South Beach and I am very excited to be back in town and this is my homecoming fight and I am going to go big and win big".

I followed up by asking him about the age gap between him and his opponent but he feels his experience will make the difference.

" I feel like the experience will give me the edge but he is younger and has more energy and he feels he is hungrier than me but I am not sure if he is because I am very hungry and we will see a good result on Thursday night".

The winner of the fight on paper should be the mandatory opponent in the fight for the World Champion against Artur Beterbiev but Pascal says it is not a guarantee and is only focusing on his fight Thursday.

I also had the unique opportunity to catch up with Cueller to discuss Pascal's training and the game plan for Thursday night.

" I was working with him on reflex, timing, and fight strategy and everything that was needed for this style of fighting that we are facing in this young man and the camp went very well and Pascal is a consummate pro and a champion so we are very optimistic".

The fight is scheduled for Thursday night at Bell Place in Laval Canada and the main card is scheduled for 7:00 pm.