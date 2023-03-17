Michael Eifert beats Jean Pascal in IBF Eliminator

On Thursday night in front of a raucous Montreal crowd at Bell Place in Laval, the home favorite Jean Pascal lost what could be his last professional fight to the German Michael Eifert.

The Munich native who is 15 years younger than Pascal showed that being younger and quicker proved to be one of the reasons why he won this fight.

He came flying out of the gates winning the first two rounds attacking at will with solid punches. The Montreal native had his moments in the 12-round bout and was most effective in the last 10 seconds of each round.

He threw some solid hits and it seemed like he was waiting for his opponent to get tired but it didn't seem to work and the German kept coming.

Unfortunately, Pascal looked his 40 years and he had mentioned earlier in the week how he felt that was his advantage but it proved to be his undoing in the end.

In the end, Eifert won as the judges scored 118-110, 115-113, and 117-111. After the fight Pascal coach Orlando Cuellar believes the judges scored the contest wrong and that a lot of Eifert punches were on the gloves.

The confirmed attendance for tonight's event was 4112 and Yves Michel the president behind the promoting Group Yvon Michel or GYM gave many thanks to Pascal for a spectacular show.

Pascal looked very tired and distraught and when asked about retirement he was not ready to make that decision and that he would sit down with his team before making a decision.

The Montreal native felt like he wasn't in danger and he spoke about it to the media in attendance.

" I made a homecoming fight and it is not the result we wanted unfortunately but I think I had a good performance and I never felt in trouble in this fight and I felt I put him in danger and I put immense pressure on him and I don't understand the decision".

Michael Eifert was asked in his post match press conference his thoughts of the fight and his opponent.

" I was very well prepared", he said. " I was sure I could win the fight and It was a bit easier than I expected and I honestly expected him to be more aggressive".

Eifert has now earned the right as with the victory tonight he becomes the mandatory opponent for the IBF Championship bout most likely against Artur Berbetiev.