India vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Cricket

What time is the India vs Nepal match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs.
Spain: 11:30 hrs.
Mexico: 03:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
India: 14:30 hrs.
Asian Cup Cricket
The Asia Cup is an international men's cricket tournament played between Asian countries in One Day International (50 overs) and Twenty20 International (20 overs) cricket format. It was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries. It was originally intended to be held every two years. The Asia Cup is the only continental cricket championship and the winning team becomes the Asian champion. It alternates every 2 years between ODI and T20 formats.
How does Nepal arrive?
Nepal fell in their first match of the group stage of the Asia Cup Odi by losing against Pakistan who won by 238 runs. A team that comes to this tournament after playing the ICC World Cup where they finished in eighth position after losing against Ireland in the fight for the last position. This is the first time in their history that they participate in this competition;
How does India arrive?
The first match against Pakistan was finally suspended. Right now they are second in the group with 1 point and we remember that the first two of each group qualify to the winners phase. It comes from playing the Twenty20 International with clashes against Ireland and West Indies. India defends the reign after winning this tournament in the last edition, in 208 where they defeated Bangladesh in the final. It also lifted this title in 2010.
Background
This is the first time the two teams will meet in the Asia Cup Odiacute;n competition;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, located in Pallekele. It was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 35,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
India and Nepal will meet in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Asia Cup Odi. Both teams are in group A, which also includes Pakistan.
