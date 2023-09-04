Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi?

If you want to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi match, it will be available on ESPN.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi?

This is the kickoff time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 7:15 PM PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Who will win?

Despite the fact that the Spanish player is the favorite, the Italian has already made a surprise in the previous round and will be looking to continue dreaming in the Grand Slam.
How does Matteo Arnaldi arrive?

The 22-year-old Italian tennis player is currently ranked 61st in the ATP rankings. 

 

He has just lost in the first round of the Cincinnati qualifiers and in the second round of the ATP Toronto. He was semifinalist in July in Umag. In June he was proclaimed champion of the Heilbronn Challenger. 

 

In the US Open he is being one of the surprises. He only had to play one set in the first match, as Kubler retired. In the second round he overcame Fils, French after five sets. While in the third round he eliminated the world number 16, Norrie, in three sets.

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world No. 1 at the age of 20 is having a spectacular 2023.

He won his last Grand Slam, at Wimbledon. In the last tournament he fell in the final of the ATP Cincinnati. While in the US Open in the first round he only played one set after Koepfer's injury withdrawal, while in the second round he defeated South African Harris in three sets (6-3 6-1 7-6). In the third round he dropped his first set against Evans, but ended up beating the Briton.

Background

This will be the first time that these two young tennis players will face each other in history. Carlos Alcaraz, as he did in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, will play against an Italian in the round of 16, in that case against Berrenttini. While Arnaldi does not play against a Spanish player precisely in Wimbledon where he lost against Roberto Carballés Baena.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, located in New York. The stadium was inaugurated in 1977 and has a capacity of 23771,000 spectators.
Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi meet in the US Open round of 16
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi at US Open

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
