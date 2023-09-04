Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:15 PM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 7:15 PM PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star +
How does Matteo Arnaldi arrive?
He has just lost in the first round of the Cincinnati qualifiers and in the second round of the ATP Toronto. He was semifinalist in July in Umag. In June he was proclaimed champion of the Heilbronn Challenger.
In the US Open he is being one of the surprises. He only had to play one set in the first match, as Kubler retired. In the second round he overcame Fils, French after five sets. While in the third round he eliminated the world number 16, Norrie, in three sets.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He won his last Grand Slam, at Wimbledon. In the last tournament he fell in the final of the ATP Cincinnati. While in the US Open in the first round he only played one set after Koepfer's injury withdrawal, while in the second round he defeated South African Harris in three sets (6-3 6-1 7-6). In the third round he dropped his first set against Evans, but ended up beating the Briton.