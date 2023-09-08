Carolyn Veyre remains undefeated after beating Karina Chavez

On Thursday night at the Casino in Montreal the Paris, France native Carolyn Veyre secured her fifth victory in her young boxing career beating the Mexican Karina Chavez.

" I wasn't expecting it to last the full eight rounds", Veyre told the media in a scrum post-fight. The final result was a unanimous decision in her favour with the judges scoring it 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

" I was hitting hard in the beginning but she was taking them and kept on fighting."

It wasn't easy for Veyre as after the first round of trying to figure out her opponent the rounds that followed saw her take control of the fight in a bout that wasn't the cleanest.

There were moments where both fighters wouldn't let go of each other despite attempts from the ref to separate them ending up most likely in both fighters losing points.

" It wasn't that I was tired and I did it for the entire fight and I honestly couldn't do more than what I did tonight."

Veyre seemed frustrated looking for the knockout but wasn't able to get a chance to do it which resulted in the fight going the distance and being decided by the judges.

" We were holding on to each other and I tried to be more physical but it wasn't working and she was hanging on."

I asked Veyre about how she was able to scout her opponent before the fight and what she saw from her opponent.

" I knew she was a counterpuncher and she was waiting for a reaction to throw something so that is why I was fighting a lot to manage it but she always threw the same punch using her right hook but it wasn't a good fight."

Veyre was asked if she would use this fight as a stepping stone to bigger and better fights.

" I had to react quickly when she came at me with her hooks and I moved my head a lot and kept my hands up and that is something new because I am used to staying close so of course I learned a lot from this fight."

I finally asked Veyre what is next for her and she confirmed it will be a quick turnaround for her as she is scheduled to fight in exactly one month from today.

" I want to do a title fight by the end of the year and I have the conditioning for that and I can use both my offense and my defense but I just need to be more efficient with my power."

Veyre will be back in action on October 7th and will be on the card with an opponent to be determined when Kim Clavel fights Evelin Berdumez at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec.