France vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rugby World Cup Match

How and where to watch the France vs Namibia match live?
What time is France vs Namibia match for Rugby World Cup?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Onefootball
Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
The champions
2015 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 34-17 Australia, in London (England)
2011 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 8-7 France, in New Zealand
2007 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-6 England, in France
2003 - England | Final: England 20-17 Australia, in Australia
1999 - Australia | Final: Australia 3-12 France, in Wales
1995 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-12 New Zealand, in South Africa
1991 - Australia | Final: Australia 12-6 England, in England
1987 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 29-9 France, in New Zealand
Positions
1 and 3: Left winger and Right winger
2: Hooker
4 and 5: Second row
6 and 7: Wings
8: Eighth
9: Scrum-half
10: Opening
11 and 14: Tips
12 and 13: Centers
15: Fullback
The game
There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be kicked backwards, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.
There are four ways of scoring in rugby:
- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style.
- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.
- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked
- Penalty (three points): shot on goal
Cards
Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match
Red: expulsion
Groups
Group B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania
Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal
Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile
200 years
Rugby World Cup
The third and fourth place play-offs are scheduled for Friday (October 27), while the final will take place on Saturday, October 28. The winning team will lift the Webb Ellis Cup. It is named after former Rugby School pupil William Webb Ellis.
South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two. England are the only world champions from the Northern Hemisphere. South America, meanwhile, has already made history and will have three representatives for the first time: Argentina (Pumas), Uruguay (Teros) and Chile (Condores).
