“I need a fourth belt”. Artur Beterbiev stops Callum Smith to retain light-heavyweight world titles.

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Artur Beterbiev of Canada celebrates his victory against Callum Smith of the United Kingdom during their WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight world championship fight at Videotron Centre on January 13, 2024 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images)

Defending his three light-heavyweight titles, Artur Beterbiev put on a stunning performance to knockout Callum Smith in the seventh round in Quebec.

A destructive right hand initially hurt Smith and Beterbiev stepped on the gas with a brutal combination, sending the Liverpudlian to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Smith beat the count, however, Beterbiev could smell blood. With Smith on the ropes another devastating combination landed that sent him crashing to the canvas again.

Although Smith bravely beat the count once more, his cornerman saw he’d taken enough damage. Buddy McGill stepped in and instructed the ref to stop the fight to prevent any further punishment for Smith.

Beterbiev, 39, looking in peak form.

Beterbiev showed no signs of aging as he retained his WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles in impressive style. He remains the only world champion to knock out every one of his opponents, taking his record to 20-0 (20 KOs).

Beterbiev started fast, quickly backing Smith up to the ropes from the opening bell. You could immediately see that the small 18x18 foot ring suited Beterbiev and allowed him to close the distance between him and 6’3” Smith.

It was Smith’s first fight in 17 months and the challenger had only boxed six rounds since his defeat to Canelo Alverez in 2020.

Beterbiev won the first round with ease as he applied early pressure. Smith managed to keep his distance and start to land a variety of shots in the second round.

It was a closer round, but the Russian champion probably did enough to win it, landing thudding shots when he backed Smith up.

Beterbiev found his rhythm and undoubtably won the next two rounds with his sharp jab landing at will. It was Smith who was supposed to have the dangerous jab, but Beterbiev was calculating his perfectly, snapping Smith’s head back then switching his attack to the body.

The next round was quieter from the champion and Smith managed to land shots of his own. He was looking to counter Beterbiev’s punches with his vicious left hook, but Beterbiev continued to throw his ramrod jab and was badly damaging Smith’s face.

It was a very calculated performance from undefeated Beterbiev, picking his shots and timing when to close the distance. Smith had success to the body at times and had moments backing the champion up himself.

However, Beterbiev’s pressure and power continued to show, he started the sixth round by hurting Smith with a lead right hand. Smith showed his grit again and was throwing everything he could back, but the champion finished the round strong landing hurtful shots.

The Englishman showed incredible heart to throw punches back and see round six out. In the seventh Beterbiev looked calculated again, everything was behind his brilliant jab until he set up a huge right hand that hurt Smith.

A barrage of punches came which put Smith on the canvas. The brave Liverpudlian beat the count twice but cornerman Buddy McGill had seen enough and told the ref to stop the fight, maintaining Beterbiev’s 100% KO record.

What next for Beterbiev?

After the fight when asked about whether it would be Dmitry Bivol next for the undisputed title, Beterbiev said: “Yes, of course. I need another fourth belt. It would mean in this category I have done work, undisputed world champion, it means top”.

Promoter Bob Arum added regarding the Bivol fight: “It’s not done but we do want it, I’ll be talking to my friend, His Excellency. In about three months after Ramadan, we’ll be ready to fight Bivol, probably in Riyadh”.

On the undercard Jason Maloney won the WBO bantamweight world title with a majority decision win against American Saul Sanchez in an explosive slugfest.

Super-middleweight contender Christian Mbilli moved to 26-0 (22 KOs) with a dominating performance against Rohan Murdock, making the Australian retire after the sixth round to keep his world title hopes alive.