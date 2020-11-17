Saul 'Canelo' Alverez Returns Against Callum Smith December 19th

Saul 'Canelo' Alverez will take on unbeaten British Super-Middleweight world champion Callum Smith live on DAZN on December 19th.

The pound for pound king Canelo (53-1-2) will return to the ring after more than a year out to take on Smith for his WBA Super Middle World title.

Rumours of the fight had been strong for a while now, as Canelo was stuttering over his next opponent. Names such as Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant and David Benavidez had been mentioned, but the Brit has stepped forward for the biggest fight of his career.

Callum Smith will fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on December 19



Details👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 17, 2020

The Mexican's last outing was up at light-heavyweight against Russian Sergey Kovalev, where he managed to become a four weight world champion with a devastating knockout.

Smith (27-0) has had almost an identical amount of time out of the ring too with his previous bout being in November of last year. He came through on points against John Ryder in Liverpool.

117-111

116-112

116-112



Callum Smith retains his world titles with a victory over John Ryder.



How did you score it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TwqD3UKnPG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 23, 2019

Canelo recently split from his promoter company 'Golden Boy' meaning that this fight could be made on DAZN through Eddie Hearn.

It could prove to be a career defining fight for Smith; in contrast, it could be a chance for Canelo to beat yet another world champion, furthering his legacy.

Scheduled for the 19th December, it gives boxing fans a fight before Christmas and the end of the year to savour as one of the best fighters in the world will return to the ring.