PGA Tour: Sony Open Round Four Review

Grayson Murray overcame a six-and-a-half-year winless streak on the PGA Tour by stealing a thrilling play-off victory after a spectacular finale to the Sony Open in Hawaii.

On the last day at Waialae Country Club, Murray closed with a bogey-free 67, birdying his final hole to tie South Korea's Byeong Hun An and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley at 17 under.

Murray won his second PGA Tour victory and made his first appearance in the world's top 50 when he hit a birdie putt from approximately 40 feet on the par-five 18th when the three players re-played the hole in the play-off.

"I was at peace with the 40-footer in the play-off," Murray said. "I expected Ben [Byeong Hun An] to make it. This game is crazy, but I knew I had to give it a chance. I wasn't going to leave it short! Obviously, 100 per cent of the putts that you leave short don't go in. I just gave it my best stroke, and obviously it went in."

It's Murray who wins in Hawaii.

An finished his final round with a six-under 64, setting the first clubhouse after overcoming a bogey-birdie-bogey start. He completed a three-hole stretch in four under from the seventh hole and added three more birdies on his back nine.

Bradley missed a putt for the win on his final hole, and the 32-year-old had to settle for a two-putt birdie at the par-five last after reaching the green in two but missing his 15-foot eagle attempt, which would have given him the victory outright.

Bradley and Murray both punched out at No. 18 after missing the fairway with their drives. Bradley missed from little less than 25 feet to win the tournament in regulation, but Murray, who was one off the pace at the moment, shot to within three feet and tapped in for birdie to join the leaders.

Murray was only able to punch out into the fairway after his drive in the play-off veered left and looked to strike palm trees on the way down. The American then found the green with his third shot, although it was around 38 feet from the hole.

An looked to be the most likely winner when he chipped from the greenside rough to within four feet of the cup, but Bradley's second shot flew into the grandstand and needed to be dropped. After that, he pitched to about twenty feet with his third.

Bradley missed his birdie attempt, and An's putt to extend the match trickled beyond the hole, but Murray's long-range putt put pressure on his playing partners and was sufficient for victory.

"It was a great week. I played great. I played good enough to win," Bradley said. "But sometimes it's just not quite good enough, and that was one of these weeks."

Russell Henley and Carl Yuan of China finished one shot behind J.T. Poston, who fired a nine-under 61 to surge up the leaderboard on the last day, while Nick Taylor of Canada tied for seventh with Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and Matthieu Pavon of France.

Kirk serves as an inspiration to Murray.

Murray said he was inspired by Chris Kirk, who last week won The Sentry after taking a break from the PGA Tour to address issues with mental health and addiction, and that he gave up alcohol last year to better himself.

"I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray admitted. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, and playing three days hungover when I won.

"The best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year but also feeling like I was invincible. It took me a long time to get to this point.

"I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

What comes next?

The American Express, which is held over three courses—the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course—takes the PGA Tour to California.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads a strong lineup that includes four of the world's top six players. Defending champion Jon Rahm will not play after joining the LIV Golf League.