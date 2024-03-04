GUMBERG WINS IN SOUTH AFRICA:

On the second playoff hole, American Jordan Gumberg won the SDC Championship of the DP World Tour in South Africa, following the two-shot deficit blown by Robin "Tiger" Williams with two holes to go.

On a soggy Sunday, Gumberg shot a bogey-free, four-under-par 68 to wrap up the event at 12 under, a position Williams dropped back to after a double bogey on the par-three 17th.

Williams, who had held the lead for the majority of the day, and Gumberg parred the first extra hole before the 669th-ranked Gumberg birdied the second from about 15 feet to win his first championship on the DP World Tour.

Gumberg, who will now be able to play on the DP World Tour for the upcoming two seasons, stated: "I tried to take each shot as it came because I knew that today would be difficult with the weather.

"It was a solid round of golf and I'm just so thankful to be standing here. It means everything.

"I never got this far in my dreams, so I am lost for words. It was what we practise for, all the long hours, it makes it worthwhile."

Williams, who recorded a three-under 69 on Sunday, managed to save par at 16 even though he hit his third ball into deep rough. However, at 17, he lost two strokes when he was unable to get out of a bunker.

Gumberg missed a birdie putt for the victory at the final hole, but Williams parred the last to force a play-off, but the South African was subsequently defeated on the second extra hole.

After closing with a two-under 70, Frenchman David Ravetto finished third on 10 under. The overnight leaders, Daniel Brown of England and Connor Syme of Scotland ended their weeks with three-over 75s to share fourth place on 8 under.

Marcus Armitage, Nick Bachem, and former Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson and Andy Sullivan shared fourth place as well.