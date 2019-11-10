League of Legends Finals: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch G2 vs FPX (0-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the final G2 vs. FPX live highlights
How to watch LoL World Championship Finals 2019 between G2 Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix?
The game wll be live stream in Youtube and VAVEL USA.
This will be GP2 roster!
Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx, Promisq
G2 Esports beat SK Telecom T1 from Korea and DAMWON Gaming out of competition.
Final will be host in AccorHotels Arena in Paris, expecting 20,000 attendees.
FPX lineup
This will be the FPX lineup:
Gimgoon, Tian, doinb, lwx, Crisp and Xinyi will be the players.
Big surprise
FunPlus Phoenix beat them by 3-1 being the big surprise of the League of Legends tournament of this year, as they also beat Fnatic one of the favourites.
G2 vs. FPX: Live
FunPlus Phoenix was the first in enter into the final winning to the current champion of the LoL World Championship: Invictus Gaming.
Welcome to the LoL final live blog updates between GP2 from Europe and FunPlus from China.