Mavericks Rip And Roar Past the Struggling Jazz; Dallas Closer To The Playoffs

In a meaningful game against the Utah Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks looked to close out their four game road trip undefeated. Dallas, currently seventh in the Western Conference, is in a fight to make the playoffs. The Jazz haven't beat the Mavericks this year, giving them some motivation to win their first game of this year's series between the two teams. Dallas needs to finish the season at least 3-1 to guarantee themselves a playoff spot.

The Jazz got off to a fast start, but that didn't keep the Dallas Mavericks from shooting lights out. Dallas has been a great first quarter team throughout the year. Putting up 39 points in the first quarter, Utah found themselves down by 14 points, courtesy of 94% shooting.

Utah got into foul trouble early in the second quarter which sent them to their bench. The Maverick offense continued to surge allowing the Mavericks to put up an impressive 61 points on the Jazz by halftime. Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis and Vince Carter were among the top performers in the first half. All three combining for 33 points and 70% from the field as a team. Utah struggled offensively and failed to play much defense against Dallas. The first half was all about Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks.

Ball movement was something that went better in the second half for Utah although they still struggled to produce much on the offensive side of the ball. The Mavericks continued their wrath and did not make it easy for Utah. However, a late run by the Jazz brought them within nine with around a minute left on the clock, but were unable to make a complete comeback.

During the second half, Dirk Nowitzki made history and moved on up to 10th in all-time scoring on a pop out screen shot.

Dallas grabbed their 48th win of the year and swept the Jazz in the season series. The Mavericks will only need to win two more games in order to assure themselves a playoff spot.

The Jazz will play a home game after getting a couple days off. They will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in Salt Lake. As for the Mavericks, they will take on the Tony Parker-less San Antonio Spurs.