Dallas Mavericks - San Antonio Spurs Game 3: Live Score and Coverage of NBA Playoffs 2014

Vince Carter hits an amazing three point shot with 1.7 seconds left to win the game. Dallas put on a great performance mainly from Monta Ellis who was able to keep them in the game. San Antonio did a great job of defending Carter on the last shot, sometimes they just go in. Dallas now takes a 2-1 lead in the series. Game four will be played Monday at 9:30 PM, EST.

End of Game

Vince Carter's last second shot to win game three.

4th Quarter (0.0) - Dallas takes the last shot and Vince Carter hits a three pointer to win the game!

4th Quarter (1.7) - San Antonio runs down the clock and Ginobili gets a bank shot to put them up by two!

4th Quarter (24.2) - Another clutch shot from Ellis ties the game with one last possession for the Spurs.

4th Quarter (29.0) - Neither team will quit as Diaw hits a jump shot to put San Antonio up by two.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 104 San Antonio Spurs 104

4th Quarter (1:08) - Ellis gets a three point play to tie the game with about a minute left.

4th Quarter (1:21) - Duncan makes two costless throws to make it a three point game.

4th Quarter (1:30) - Ellis hits a jumper to bring the deficit down to one.

4th Quarter (1:56) - Nowitzki draws a foul. He will shoot two and the Spurs will more than likely run out as much of the clock as they can.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 95 San Antonio Spurs 100

4th Quarter (2:11) - Diaw is able to get a floater off just in time before the shot clock expires. This is all about finishing the game now for the Spurs.

4th Quarter (3:24) - Leonard once again makes a three. Turnover by the Mavericks.

4th Quarter (4:11) - The Spurs need to defend the Mavericks three point shooting. That has killed them all game.

4th Quarter (6:19) - Ellis makes a three pointer and San Antonio is called for traveling the next possession.

4th Quarter (7:10) - Another takeaway by the Spurs. Sloppy ball handling by Dallas.

4th Quarter (8:23) - Leonard answers back with a three to tie the game. Dirk hits another mid-range shot.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 85 San Antonio Spurs 82

4th Quarter (9:05) - Harris comes up big with a three point shot to give Dallas a three point lead.

4th Quarter (9:37) - Mavericks and Spurs exchanging the lead almost every possession. It's all about who is going to win the battle in the paint.

4th Quarter (10:50) - Tim Duncan has been taking over the paint in this second half. Dallas is fouling him everytime he touches the ball.

End of 3rd Quarter: Dallas Mavericks 77 San Antonio Spurs 74

3rd Quarter (1.7) - Great defense to prevent the Spurs from getting a shot off. Dallas gets the last shot.

3rd Quarter (55.3) - An explosive alley-oop to fire up the Dallas crowd!

3rd Quarter (1:55) - Ginobili nails two shots in a row to give the Spurs a one point lead.

3rd Quarter (2:52) - Both teams putting in some bench players. The game is tied so this could be a great time for either team to go up big.

3rd Quarter (3:30) - Active hands and feet by the Spurs as they continue to steal the ball.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 69 San Antonio Spurs 67

3rd Quarter (4:09) - The Spurs battle back to bring themselves within two points.

3rd Quarter (4:50) - Leonard misses two big costless throws after being fouled. Every point counts.

3rd Quarter (5:03) - Both teams have had several turnovers today. Points off of turnovers can be huge!

3rd Quarter (6:21) - Pace of the game seems to be picking up a little. Extra hustle and effort by both teams.

3rd Quarter (7:29) - Duncan gets another bucket. On the otherside, Calderon coming up big for Dallas.

3rd Quarter (9:04) - There haven't been a lot of costless throws in this game so far. That makes them even more valuable.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 63 San Antonio Spurs 56

3rd Quarter (9:40) - Nowitzki continues to knock down shots and make plays. Dallas has executed the fast break offense very well today.

3rd Quarter (10:30) - Shot clock violation on Dallas. Solid defense by San Antonio.

3rd Quarter (11:35) - Duncan had a quiet first half, but he comes out and scores the first bucket for the Spurs.

A very exciting first half of basketball between the Mavericks and Spurs. Both teams got off to a fast start and never looked back. Parker needed to put up big numbers and he did just that as he currently has 17 points going into the half. Several players for the Mavericks stepped up big in their run to end the half. So far the bench play from both teams hasn't had a big role in the game. Look for that to be a factor in the second half. Each team has the same amount of offensive and defensive rebounds. Stay tuned as the second half should be an exciting one!

Halftime: Dallas Mavericks 59 San Antonio Spurs 54

2nd Quarter (0.0) - San Antonio turns the ball over and the Mavericks can't make the final shot.

2nd Quarter (30.3) - Marion hits two back to back threes on the Spurs. He isn't known for his three point shooting.

2nd Quarter (1:42) - Dallas on a 12-2 run to put them up by four. Great basketball by the Mavericks.

2nd Quarter (3:41) - Ellis converts a three point play after getting fouled on a crazy layup.

2nd Quarter (4:23) - Mavericks need to do a better job of boxing out. They have given San Antonio too many offensive rebounds.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 41 San Antonio Spurs 47

2nd Quarter (5:37) - Spurs shooting lights out in this first half. The three point shot has been huge for them.

2nd Quarter (6:41) - Dallas on an 8-0 run to put them down by one. Great bench play coming from the Mavericks.

2nd Quarter (7:53) - Have to love the aggressive play by both teams. This is going to be a battle all game long.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 31 San Antonio Spurs 40

2nd Quarter (9:11) - Nowitzki draws a foul. Physical defense being played by San Antonio.

2nd Quarter (9:40) - Spurs taking advantage of the Mavericks mistakes. San Antonio is running the floor smoothly.

2nd Quarter (11:07) - Quite a few fouls here in the first half. Should be interesting to see how often the coaches go to their bench.

End of 1st Quarter: Dallas Mavericks 27 San Antonio Spurs 34

1st Quarter (25.0) - Dallas has had trouble keeping Splitter out of the paint. He has been able to get a few second chance points and rebounds for the Spurs.

1st Quarter (2:07) - Leonard gets fouled on a fast break and makes the layup. Great defense by San Antonio.

1st Quarter (2:42) - Calderon hitting a contested three. Both teams are shooting the ball very well.

Score Update: Dallas Mavericks 18 San Antonio Spurs 21

1st Quarter (4:33) - San Antonio's struggles didn't last long. Mavericks will need to do a better job of defending Parker and the three point line.

1st Quarter (5:21) - Dallas allows the Spurs to come back after being down by 8.

1st Quarter (9:20) - Both teams attacking inside early. They also will need to be careful not to get into foul trouble early.

1st Quarter (10:04) - Mavericks off to a fast start as they go up 8-4 in the opening minutes.

Tip-off

2:00 PM - Controlling the paint will be key to winning for either team. Second chance points and offensive boards will be something to keep an eye on.

2:00 PM - The team that reaches a 100 first will win the game. Both teams average around 105 points a game so whoever can outscore the other will take game three.

1:50 PM - Dallas will need to contain Ginobili when he gets in. Taking away the leading scorer for the Spurs will force them to rely on other players to lead the way.

1:50 PM - Both teams have a good rotation when it comes to the bench. Coaching will play just as big of a factor as anything else in this series. Subbing in and out at the right times could really change the outcome of the game.

1:40 PM - The Mavericks have leaned heavily on Devin Harris in this series. He is the leading scorer for Dallas and he will need to produce big numbers in today's game.

1:40 PM - Dropping a rare loss at home was a huge blow to the Spurs. They will need to get Tony Parker involved early in the game. So far Harris has done a good job of shutting down Parker.

1:30 PM - Dallas will host San Antonio for game three and four. After securing an important road win in San Antonio, the Mavericks look to go up 2-1 on the Spurs with their home crowd behind them.

1:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of game three between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM, EST.