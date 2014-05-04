Dallas Mavericks - San Antonio Spurs Game 7: Live Score and Coverage of NBA Playoffs 2014

San Antonio holds on to win the series at home in front of their home crowd. The Mavericks couldn't stop the incredible shooting performance that the Spurs put on. San Antonio moves on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs to take on the Portland Trailblazers.

4th Quarter (1:13) - San Antonio shot 33 costless throws today. That's a huge stat.

4th Quarter (2:50) - The Spurs bench is shooting lights out as well. A good day to be a Spurs fan.

4th Quarter (5:38) - Spurs send in the bench players. It's safe to say they are going to advance to the next round.

4th Quarter (7:20) - Even though the Spurs are up by 30, they still are playing aggressively. Have to love that.

4th Quarter (9:03) - Refs have been busy with the whistle all game long. It's been a physical game, but the refs could let them play a little more.

4th Quarter (11:23) - Turnovers continue to hurt the Mavericks. It has been a problem throughout the series.

3rd Quarter (0.0) - As the third comes to a close, the Spurs still lead 94-68.

3rd Quarter (1:03) - Carter hits a three pointer. Lots of jump shots by Dallas still. They need to attack the basket like they did in Game 6.

3rd Quarter (2:26) - Interesting matchup between Duncan and Carter. San Antonio needs to take advantage of that every offensive possession.

3rd Quarter (3:26) - Flagrant foul on Crowder. Parker takes his shots. San Antonio leads 85-65.

3rd Quarter (5:25) - Devin Harris having a big quarter for Dallas. The Mavericks still have a lot of time left in the game to make a comeback.

3rd Quarter (7:54) - Vince Carter sprained his ankle but makes a floater. A current 7-0 run by the Mavericks to cut it within 14 points. Spurs lead 75-61.

3rd Quarter (9:13) - Late whistle by the refs, but they call a foul on Green. Harris shoots two at the line.

3rd Quarter (11:12) - Two three pointers to open up the first half for the Mavericks. If San Antonio gaurds the three point line, they can finish Dallas off.

Halftime - San Antonio sure came to play today. Parker and Ginobili were the top performers for the Spurs in the first half. Overall, the team shot 68% from the field. Dallas could not find a way to defend the Spurs. They are getting blown out. It's all about finishing the game now for the Spurs. San Antonio leads 68-46.

2nd Quarter (1:36) - Mavericks have left the middle lane wide open for easy layups. Spurs are blowing the Mavericks out of the water 66-37.

2nd Quarter (3:21) - Leonard throws down a dunk after a Dallas turnover. Sloppy offense by the Mavericks.

2nd Quarter (4:24) - Full court pressure by the Mavericks now. Let's see if it has an effect on the Spurs.

2nd Quarter (5:39) - Ellis picks up his third personal foul. Probably won't see him until the next half.

2nd Quarter (5:53) - San Antonio's defense has really shut down every player on the Mavericks. Incredible effort.

2nd Quarter (8:00) - Mavericks don't know what hit them. Spurs up 51-27. Dallas is going to need a miracle.

2nd Quarter (8:16) - Too many shots by Dallas. San Antonio rebounds and gets up the floor before they can get back on defense.

2nd Quarter (9:37) - The Mavericks still haven't found an answer to Ginobili. He has been able to shoot, pass and play defense with ease.

2nd Quarter (11:15) - Ginobili makes a push shot after Vince Carter turns the ball over. The hot hand continues for San Antonio.

1st Quarter (0.0) - Green hits a three after a turnover by the Mavericks to close out the first quarter. Spurs are up 35-23.

1st Quarter (31.6) - Tony Parker gets a technical foul after trash talking to Blair. This is such a heated rivalry.

1st Quarter (1:03) - Nowitzki hits back-to-back shots to cut the Spurs lead to ten.

1st Quarter (1:55) - Technical foul given to Carlisle after an offensive foul by the Mavericks. He was arguing that Ginobili flopped. Not a smart move by the Mavericks head coach.

1st Quarter (3:15) - Mavericks are doing a better job defensively. Spurs have shot lights out this quarter though.

1st Quarter (6:41) - The Spurs came to play today! Dallas is being dominated. Spurs up 16-7.

1st Quarter (7:03) - Some early fouls being committed by Dallas and San Antonio.

1st Quarter (9:40) - A strong start for both the Mavericks and the Spurs.

3:30 PM - The Mavericks have lived and died by the three point shot. That could be what decides their fate in this series.

2:58 PM - Game 6 was a fun one to look. Now with everything on the line, players like Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker will have to lead their respective teams to victory.

2:57 PM - Tim Duncan said "it doesn't matter how many games it takes," that the Spurs are "not worried or disappointed."

2:54 PM - Today's game will be played in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. It is expected to be a sold out crowd.

2:51 PM - As for the Mavericks, Jose Calderon and Samuel Dalembert are banged up but expected to play in today's game.

2:50 PM - The Spurs go into this game with no injuries or players inactive. Parker's ankle hasn't seemed to bother him the past two games.

2:47 PM - Dallas needs to get off to a fast start like they did in Game 6. Playing defense helped spark their fast start.

2:45 PM - San Antonio will have their home crowd today, this could greatly help them when it comes down to the final minutes of the game.

2:43 PM - Rick Carlisle had a good explanation for Game 7. Carlisle said it was "another one-game season."

2:43 PM - Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said "It's the same, you get anxious, a little weird feeling in your belly," on Saturday after being asked about the emotions of the game.

2:40 PM - The last time the Mavericks and Spurs faced off in a Game 7 was back in 2006 when the Mavericks won in overtime. Here are some of the highlights from that series back in 2006.

2:39 PM - Monta Ellis has had 131 points in the series for the Mavericks so far. Tony Parker has had 107 points for the Spurs. Overall, the stats for both teams in this series are very similar. They both average around 41 rebounds, 7 steals and shoot around 39% from the three point line.

2:38 PM - As for the Mavericks stats in Game 6, they shot 51% from the field, 62% from the costless throw line, 16 turnovers and 40 rebounds.

2:38 PM - Some of the stats that stand out from Game 6 for the San Antonio Spurs include 53% shooting from the field, 85% from the costless throw line and their 14 turnovers.

2:36 PM - Not only does this Game 7 advance a team, but it's also a huge rivalry game between the two Texas teams.

2:32 PM - It's been a hard fought battle between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs in this first round of the NBA Playoffs. Only one team can move on, it's just a matter of who. Game 7 will be a physical fight between the two teams, and should put an end to this series.

2:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline coverage of Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM, EST.