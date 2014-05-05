Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keys To The Series For The Clippers

The Clippers survived a very scrappy Golden State Warriors team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder also had a tough task of putting away the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams went to Game 7 in their respective series, but through all the turmoil the Clippers seem to be the team more physically and mentally drained with all the extracurricular activities.

These teams split their season series with each team winning once on the road. The best game of this season series was a Clippers win in Oklahoma City on a Sunday morning in February, when they overcame 42 points from Kevin Durant. Jamal Crawford also poured in 36 points, starting in place of J.J. Redick. The final score of this game was 125-117, and there might be some more high scoring affairs in this upcoming series.

This series will be a battle of wills, and with the firepower on offense for each team, defense will be at the forefront.

If the Clippers hope to advance to the Western Conference finals, here are their most important keys to victory in the second round:

Key #1: Find a way to slow down Kevin Durant

For the Clippers, they obviously have to bottle up Kevin Durant. Matt Barnes will start off guarding Durant, and with the exception of the 42 Durant put up in that game in February, Barnes has done a pretty good job guarding him. In their April 9th matchup at STAPLES Center, Barnes had the assignment of guarding Durant, and he frustrated KD into a 8 for 26 shooting night, including 1 for 7 from deep. Durant still scored 27, but many of those points came from the line.

Coming off the bench when Barnes is resting is Danny Granger, who should get some increased minutes in this series. Granger was non-existent in the first round series against Golden State after he scored 15 points in Game 2. In the last five games of the series he only averaged 7.8 minutes per game, did not score a point and only grabbed nine rebounds.

Granger will look to find his shot on the offensive end, but Doc Rivers will also look to him to play some important minutes on the defensive end, particularly if Barnes gets into foul trouble. Granger has defensive principles instilled in him from his Indiana Pacer days, and that can prove to be an advantage when he is called upon.

Key #2: Win the paint

The battle in the paint in this series is going to be one of the most entertaining things to look.

The Clippers and Thunder have two of the best young rim protectors in the league, in DeAndre Jordan and Serge Ibaka. Both have established that the paint is their territory, and they are showing that off in these young playoffs. Jordan is averaging 4.0 blocks per game in the playoffs and Ibaka is at 2.6.

However, there are two other interior guys that cannot be neglected. Blake Griffin and Kendrick Perkins will not be guarding each other, as it would be a tremendously uneven matchup. Griffin is becoming one of the best players in the league, and Perkins is on the downslope of his career. This was visibly seen with Perkins in the series against Memphis. Scott Brooks frequently favored Steven Adams over Perkins because Perkins was slowing down and did not do a good job against Gasol and Randolph, even though he does have a big physical presence.

The x-factor in the paint is DeAndre Jordan. Although a side-by-side comparison of each big on the floor was used, they will not be guarding eachother. Ibaka will most likely be guarding Griffin, and Jordan will face the combo of Perkins and Adams. Look for Jordan to have some big games in this series, especially if he is active on the offensive glass like he was in Game 5 of the first round when he went for 25 points and 18 rebounds.

The all important rebounding advantage is something Los Angeles has in their favor, due to activity and athleticism. The Clippers led the rebounding advantage in three of the four matchups during the season (+15, -8, +7, +8) respectively.

Key #3: Guard the perimeter better

The Clippers entered their series against the Warriors as the best in the NBA against guarding the three-point shot. The Clippers allowed a 33.2% field-goal percentage from deep throughout the season, and the Phoenix Suns, who finished second in that statistic weren't even close, almost a full percentage point behind them. However, in the series against Golden State, the Clippers allowed the Warriors to shoot 36.2% from deep.

Golden State, even though they are known for very good three-point shooting, ran the Clippers off a lot of off the ball screens, and got a lot of wide-open scattered possession threes. This is also something that the Thunder do very well.

The Thunder shot only 29% from deep against Memphis, but that can also be known as the Tony Allen/"GrindHouse" factor.

The Clippers did hold the Thunder under 25% shooting from deep twice this year, interestingly both Thunder victories. However, improving their perimeter defense from the series against the Warriors is a must if they are to move on, as Durant and company do well in scattered possessions and they all can get hot at any time.

Key #4: Chris Paul vs. Russell Westbrook

The most interesting matchup is saved for last, as two of the best and most dynamic point guards in the league go at it yet again.

Both of these guards are immensely different, as Westbrook is more of a spark plug scorer and known for his energy, and Paul is the game manager who makes the Clippers offense go.

Paul, third in the NBA in steals during the season, is going to try and force Westbrook into making bad decisions. The Thunder have been known as a team that turns the ball over a lot, especially when Westbrook is on the court, and Paul will attempt to continue that trend.

Westbrook's length will also try to make it tough on Paul to get the Clipper offense going, and that may be the biggest determining factor on who is going to win this series. Chris Paul is the motor that gets the offense running, and his early frustration in the series against Golden State was evident with the bigger and longer Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson guarding him. If Paul is unable to run the offense efficiently because of the length of Westbrook, it may be a long series for the Clips.

This series has all the making for a classic. The back and forth games that we saw between these two teams during the season was a great early indication that these teams were on a collision course to meet at some time in the playoffs. The series starts Monday, May 5th in Oklahoma City.

Prediction: Unbelievably close, so, Clippers in 7 on a game-winning fadeaway by Chris Paul in double overtime.