Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keys To The Series For The Clippers

The Clippers survived a very scrappy Golden State Warriors team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder also had a tough task of putting away the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams went to Game 7 in their respective series, but through all the turmoil the Clippers seem to be the team more physically and mentally drained with all the extracurricular activities.

These teams split their season series with each team winning once on the road. The best game of this season series was a Clippers win in Oklahoma City on a Sunday morning in February, when they overcame 42 points from Kevin Durant. Jamal Crawford also poured in 36 points, starting in place of J.J. Redick. The final score of this game was 125-117, and there might be some more high scoring affairs in this upcoming series.