Los Angeles Clippers Defense Awakens In Comeback Against Oklahoma City Thunder

After Game Three on Friday night, the Clippers needed to search for defensive answers. They felt confident that, while they weren't going to be able to completely stop Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, they could stop the secondary scoring of the Thunder. That confidence was squashed early Sunday afternoon, for at least 39 minutes.

Game Four started off on the completely wrong end of the spectrum for the Clippers. The score was 29-7 at the 3:10 mark of the quarter. There was not a sound inside STAPLES Center, besides the few Oklahoma City Thunder fans that were scattered among the 19,365 in attendance.

The Clippers shot 6 for 24 in the first, and Oklahoma City seemed like they weren't missing anything.

After scurrying back in the second quarter, with Chris Paul playing all but about 50 seconds in the first half, the Clippers got the defecit to 11 at halftime.

That deficit increased a bit after the third quarter, to 12. All hope of evening up the series looked very bleak. But there was much more basketball to be played.

A Reggie Jackson jumper at the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter put the Thunder lead at 82-66. Their biggest lead since the first half, and they were poised to head back to Oklahoma City with a commanding 3-1 series lead.