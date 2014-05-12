Los Angeles Clippers Defense Awakens In Comeback Against Oklahoma City Thunder

After Game Three on Friday night, the Clippers needed to search for defensive answers. They felt confident that, while they weren't going to be able to completely stop Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, they could stop the secondary scoring of the Thunder. That confidence was squashed early Sunday afternoon, for at least 39 minutes.

Game Four started off on the completely wrong end of the spectrum for the Clippers. The score was 29-7 at the 3:10 mark of the quarter. There was not a sound inside STAPLES Center, besides the few Oklahoma City Thunder fans that were scattered among the 19,365 in attendance.

The Clippers shot 6 for 24 in the first, and Oklahoma City seemed like they weren't missing anything.

After scurrying back in the second quarter, with Chris Paul playing all but about 50 seconds in the first half, the Clippers got the defecit to 11 at halftime.

That deficit increased a bit after the third quarter, to 12. All hope of evening up the series looked very bleak. But there was much more basketball to be played.

A Reggie Jackson jumper at the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter put the Thunder lead at 82-66. Their biggest lead since the first half, and they were poised to head back to Oklahoma City with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

That is when Doc Rivers decided to put Chris Paul on Kevin Durant. Paul the captain of the team on the court, was probably put in the biggest defensive role of his career, and flourished.

Durant, who was fully capable of bringing Paul down to the post with his height advantage, decided to repeatedly call for the ball 20 feet from the basket. Once Durant caught the ball, a double came from one of the smaller guards on the floor, Jamal Crawford or Darren Collison.

A quick decision from Durant, especially when it comes to passing out of a double team, in not something that he wants. A few times, the batted ball from the double team resulted in easy layups for the Clippers on the opposite end. That is where the Clippers succeed. Great defense, timely steals, and they have some of the quickest players in transition in the league to get them easy buckets.

After a Jamal Crawford three to finally put the Clippers ahead for the first time in the game, 97-95, you could sense that they would not let this get away from them.

Westbrook and Collison traded buckets, and the Clippers brought their lead to four after a Westbrook miss and another Collison layup.

A few seconds later after a quick Westbrook layup, the Clippers dodged a big bullet when Blake Griffin decided to not use the whole shotclock on the last possession of the game. That gave the Thunder about seven seconds to get down the court, but Westbrook missed a three that would have given OKC the lead and possibly the win. Nevertheless, the comeback was complete.

This comeback probably drubbed the Clippers 2012 Game One comeback against Memphis in that first round series, when they were down 27 in the second half.

Darren Collison, hardly heard from in the first three games of this series, scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and provided that spark that he was expected to bring when the Clippers signed him in the 2013 offseason.

If this game does not show enough of what the emotions of this game meant, Doc Rivers asked the media for a beer in his postgame.

Not much time to catch your breath with this series, as we switch to Oklahoma City for Game Five on Tuesday night. Tip will be 6:30 PST, and will be televised on TNT.

It will be interested to see what Rivers goes with on the defensive end in terms of matchups. The smaller lineup frustrated the Thunder, especially since the Clippers were able to match their quickness. Expect something we haven't seen before, as this series is living up to that billing.