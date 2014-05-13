Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5: Live Score and Commentary Of The NBA Playoffs 2014

The Los Angeles Clippers got a taste of their own medicine from Game 4. A late comeback led by Westbrook and Durant gives the series lead to the Thunder. Game 6 will be played in Los Angeles on Thursday at 10:30 PM, EST.

4th Quarter (0.0) - Paul turns the ball over and the Thunder make an amazing comeback to win!

4th Quarter (6.4) - Westbrook hits all three costless throws. Thunder lead 105-104.

Live Score and Commentary, Clippers - Thunder

4th Quarter (11.2) - Oklahoma City hits a three. Clippers run the clock out and miss the shot. Durant makes a layup. The Clippers turn the ball over. Thunder have the ball with only 11 seconds remaining. Westbrook gets fouled on a three point shot!

4th Quarter (49.2) - Davis gets an offensive rebound after a poor box out by the Thunder. Clippers lead 104-97.

4th Quarter (1:14) - Three straight misses by Oklahoma City. Paul running the time out. Bad shot and the Thunder cut it to four on a layup.

4th Quarter (2:22) - Thunder have cut the lead to six points again. Jordan has fouled out now. Attack the paint quickly if you are the Thunder.

4th Quarter (4:20) - Crawford closing the game out. He has had another huge game for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 5, Live Score and Commentary

4th Quarter (5:51) - Oklahoma City has been scoreless for the past three minutes. They have to get something going offensively.

4th Quarter (6:18) - The Clippers trying to shut the game out. Not doing a bad job. Defensively, they have picked up the tempo.

4th Quarter (10:39) - There have been a number of second chance points by the Thunder. Boxing out and grabbing the board is going to be huge for the Clippers to do.

3rd Quarter (0.0) - The Thunder miss a three to end the third quarter. Westbrook has been the key to the success for the Thunder. Clippers lead by six.

3rd Quarter (47.2) - Another big play by Westbrook. He has taken over for Oklahoma City. A total of 29 points so far. Chris Paul has to do a better job defending.

Clippers - Thunder Live Score

3rd Quarter (2:52) - Crawford is fouled on a three-pointer that he makes. Possible four-point play.

3rd Quarter (3:09) - Westbrook gets a three-point play to bring the Thunder within one point. The Clippers currently lead 74-73.

3rd Quarter (4:27) - The Thunder on a run right now. They have cut the lead to two points.

3rd Quarter (7:46) - Redick continues to have the hot hand for the Clippers. The Thunder have done a better job defensively. Much slower basketball being played.

3rd Quarter (11:00) - Oklahoma City gets the ball to start the half. Paul picks up his third foul.

Halftime - The Los Angeles Clippers dominated both quarters in the first half but failed to finish strongly towards the end of both of them. Oklahoma City has been able to get a lot of points in the paint. Los Angeles had fantastic ball movement that led to a lot of open shots everywhere on the court.

2nd Quarter (0.0) - Another bad ending to the second quarter for Los Angeles. Redick does hit a three to end the quarter. Clippers lead 58-52 at the half.

Live Score Clippers - Thunder

2nd Quarter (39.3) - Two back-to-back offensive fouls by the Clippers. This is a repeat of what happened towards the end of the first quarter. Thunder are within five.

2nd Quarter (1:50) - Paul steals a pass from Durant and knocks down a three. Westbrook answers back with a three of his own.

2nd Quarter (3:09) - Crawford hits a big three-pointer. The Clippers have gotten a lot of shots off from driving and then kicking the ball out. Clippers lead 50-41.

2nd Quarter (4:05) - Adams throws down a dunk and then blocks a shot on the other end.

2nd Quarter (5:58) - Better defense by the Thunder. They have found a way to slow down the Clippers offense. Fouls are still being stacked on the stats sheet. Clippers lead 41-39.

Live Score Of Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 5

2nd Quarter (8:21) - Just like that the Thunder bring the game within one point. Oklahoma City is getting the shots that they want. Clippers up 38-37.

2nd Quarter (10:14) - Los Angeles has came out flat to start the second quarter. The bad ending to the first quarter seems to be carrying over into this second quarter. Lots of fouls being commited by the Clippers. Thunder are on a nice comeback.

2nd Quarter (11:00) - Butler hits a three-pointer for the Thunder. First one of the game for Oklahoma City.

1st Quarter (0.0) - Davis fouls Durant in the final seconds. Not a smart play by him. Clippers turn the ball over and commit a clear path foul. Sloppy ending to a spectacular first quarter for Los Angeles. Clippers lead 34-25.

1st Quarter (1:03) - Going to see some bench players coming into play here shortly. This is going to be something to keep an eye on. Having strong bench play is very important in a series like this.

NBA Playoffs: Clippers - Thunder, Game 5, Live Score

1st Quarter (1:38) - Oklahoma City needs to do a better job grabbing defensive rebounds. Too many that they have given up.

1st Quarter (2:12) - Redick has had a nice first quarter. So far, 10 points from him.

1st Quarter (3:33) - Beautiful ball movement by the Clippers. They are controlling the Thunder's defense in every way.

1st Quarter (4:50) - A flagrant foul on Westbrook. Oklahoma City is getting into foul trouble very early here in Game 5. Not something that you want to brag about. Clippers lead 23-12.

1st Quarter (5:04) - Paul gets a three-point play. Clippers doing a good job of attacking the basket. Points in the paint are going to be the difference.

Live Score and Commentary Clippers - Thunder, Game 5

1st Quarter (6:00) - A lot of whistles being blown here early in the game. There has been quite a few fast break opportunities for both teams.

1st Quarter (7:20) - Griffin has hit all three shots he has taken. He led the team in scoring in Game 4. Look for him to have another huge game tonight.

1st Quarter (9:45) - Early fouls by the Thunder. Los Angeles getting off to a fast start. Clippers lead 9-2.

1st Quarter (10:11) - Very aggressive play by both teams. It's a dog fight.

1st Quarter (12:00) - The Clippers win the tip. Things are under way here in Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 5, Live Score on VAVEL USA

8:50 PM - Bench play was huge for the Clippers in Game 4. It was really strong bench play that helped the Clippers win. That will be huge in tonight's game as it always is. Darren Collison led the comeback in Game 4 for Los Angeles. Check out his highlights from Game 4 below.

8:45 PM - This has been a very physical series for both teams. Keeping composure on the court is going to be key for both teams heading into this game. Players are complaining about the officials, but they are part of the game.

8:32 PM - The Thunder's starting five consists of Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins. Oklahoma City is coached by Scott Brooks.

8:30 PM - The Clippers starting five will be Chris Paul, J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Los Angeles is coached by Doc Rivers.

Game 5, Live Score and Inline of Clippers - Thunder

8:23 PM - Game 5 will be played in Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena in front of a Thunder crowd.

8:20 PM - Of course it is not only the Thunder who are getting away with calls according to Kevin Durant who won the league's MVP award. "Every time I pass the ball, there's a guy on my arm," Durant said. "I'm 6-9. There's no way two six-footers are going to get the ball. You do the math."

8:15 PM - Coach Doc Rivers had something to say about the Thunder and how they have played against Blake Griffin. "It is hard to keep your cool," Rivers said. "You're getting hit -- I think at times, illegal hits. I think he's been taking them all year and he's been doing a great job of (dealing with) it. I don't know if anyone has taken more punishment this year than Blake. In my opinion, some of them have been aboveboard and some of them have not been. People keep getting away with it."

Live Score Clippers - Thunder

8:12 PM - Stat leaders for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 include:

Kevin Durant who recorded 40 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Russell Westbrook also had a decent game with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

Reggie Jackson dropped 10 points and 3 rebounds.

8:10 PM - Stat leaders for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 include:

Blake Griffin who scored 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Chris Paul had a double-double that involved 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Darren Collison came up huge off the bench with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

8:07 PM - Around the six minute mark, the Clippers made a historic run to capture Game 4 against the Thunder. Oklahoma City has been known to have trouble in the past closing out games. Doing so in Game 5 will be crucial. Here are Game 4's highlights.

NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder, Live Score and Inline

8:05 PM - With one of the most impressive comeback games in NBA history, the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Oklahoma to take on the Thunder in Game 5.

8:02 PM - Check out Darin Anderson's article on the Oklahoma City Thunder bouncing back after their meltdown loss in Game 4.

8:00 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline coverage of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM, EST.