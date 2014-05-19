Thunder - Spurs Game 1 Live Score

Final - Without the great Serge Ibaka playing, the San Antonio Spurs were able to capture Game 1 agains the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 2 will be played Wednesday night in San Antonio, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Thanks for checking out VAVEL's live coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

4th Quarter (2:51) - Oklahoma City has gone rather cold. Spurs look like they will obtain their large lead that they built up in the fourth quarter. Another technical foul on the Thunder.

4th Quarter (5:51) - Butler has had a more appealing second half. If the Spurs continue to play how they are playing right now, there is no reason why they can't take Game 1 home.

4th Quarter (8:34) - Durant knocks down a three. Oklahoma City down by ten. While a comeback it isn't impossible, it is going to be hard to do.

Live Inline And Score of Thunder - Spurs

4th Quarter (9:57) - The Spurs are starting to run away with this game now. Go back to attacking the paint! San Antonio up 95-82.

4th Quarter (11:26) - Kevin Durant picks up a technical and his fourth foul. That's huge for the Spurs.

3rd Quarter (0.0) - Sloppy end to the third quarter for the Spurs. Finishing the game will be the story of the fourth quarter. San Antonio leads 89-82.

3rd Quarter (53.1) - Ten straight points for the San Antonio Spurs. Thunder always seem to find a way to lose a lead. Still a whole quarter of basketball left though.

3rd Quarter (1:46) - Whistles are being blown more often. Three straight turnovers for the Thunder. Not a good time to go cold.

NBA Playoffs: Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs Live Inline

3rd Quarter (4:56) - Down by 15, the Thunder have made a comeback to take the lead by one. Whatever it was that they changed up, it certainly seems to be working.

3rd Quarter (6:00) - The Thunder are only down by two after hitting many big shots and stepping up their defensive effort. Durant and Westbrook are on point.

3rd Quarter (7:41) - Westbrook is starting to get the ball rolling. Thanks to a comeback by Oklahoma City, the Thunder are only down by four. San Antonio leads 72-68.

3rd Quarter (9:30) - Much better defense being played by the Thunder. The Spurs are having to earn their points right now. San Antonio can't give up the lead that they built.

3rd Quarter (11:17) - Green hits a three-pointer to start the second half. Not the way that they Thunder wanted to start out the second half.

NBA Scores and Results, Spurs - Thunder

Halftime - A near perfect half for the San Antonio Spurs has given them an eight point lead on the Oklahoma City Thunder. As it was predicted, the Spurs dominated the paint. Scoring 40 points in the paint, most of them being easy. The Thunder need to figure out something as far as stopping the easy baskets. Oklahoma City will need to come out strong in the second half.

2nd Quarter (0.0) - Westbrook plays strong defense on Parker to end the half. The Thunder are only down by eight after a beating. Spurs lead 67-59.

2nd Quarter (1:24) - Perkins gets an important three-point play. A strong finish to the half for the Thunder will only be a positive thing. In fact, it is a must need.

2nd Quarter (2:20) - Tony Parker heating up here with two straight buckets. Too many mistakes by the Thunder. The paint is completely owned by San Antonio. Spurs lead 63-51.

2nd Quarter (6:16) - Timeout by the Spurs. Popovich wanting to change the lineup.

NBA Western Conference FInals Game 1

2nd Quarter (6:52) - Thunder committing a lot of fouls here in the second quarter. Have to be smart about fouls as it is not something that Oklahoma City can afford to do.

2nd Quarter (9:02) - Fisher has come up big off the bench for the Thunder. Two three-pointers for Danny Green. Timeout by Oklahoma City. When the Spurs are on, they are on. San Antonio leads 43-35.

2nd Quarter (11:09) - A big three-point play by Tim Duncan. Durant answers back with his own. Take away Kevin Durant and the Thunder don't have anyone. Westbrook has fairly been quiet.

1st Quarter (0.0) - Mills ends the quarter strong for the San Antonio Spurs. Despite having a decent lead, the Spurs are unable to keep it. San Antonio leads the Thunder 30-27.

1st Quarter (55.6) - The Thunder have slowly climed their way back to being only down three points. They have started to go to the basket towards the end of the quarter here.

Game 1, Thunder - Spurs Live on VAVEL USA

1st Quarter (2:48) - Pick and roll proving to be a bread and butter play for the Spurs. It's classic but deadly at the same time. Thunder still not doing a great job on defense.

1st Quarter (4:05) - Oklahoma City is taking too many outside jump shots. This is what Gregg Popovich wants them to do. Defensively, they need to clog up the middle lane to prevent giving up easy baskets.

1st Quarter (5:26) - Tiago Splitter doing some early work for San Antonio. Now that San Antonio has the big lead, they need to find a way to keep it. Spurs are on a current 14-2 run.

1st Quarter (6:50) - Quick timeout by the Thunder after giving up too many easy points in the paint. This is the problem that they are going to have without Serge Ibaka down low. San Antonio dominating it down low early. Spurs lead 14-7.

1st Quarter (7:43) - Seeing the Spurs attack the bucket early. This is important for them to do. Oklahoma City is not doing a very good job of containing Tim Duncan.

Thunder - Spurs Live Score, Result and Inline

1st Quarter (9:34) - The Thunder are taking advantage of the Durant/Leonard matchup. Spurs have been able to keep up with the Thunder very well. Two early fouls however.

1st Quarter (12:00) - And things are under way in San Antonio. Game 1 of the Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs is live. The Thunder win the tip.

8:57 PM - Tip-off of live Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs Game 1 is scheduled for 9:00 P.M. Eastern time at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure to tune in for a great game!

8:54 PM - This will make for a very physical game. The team that gets the most points in the paint will win this game.

8:52 PM - The San Antonio Spurs' starting five will include Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green and Tiago Splitter.

Spurs - Thunder Live Score and Results Game 1

8:50 PM - The Oklahoma City Thunder's starting five will consist of Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha, Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins and Steven Adams/Nick Collison.

8:43 PM - These are two high scoring teams going at each other. Each team averages around 105 points per game. While it will be important to play defense, it is also important to put up points on the board. The team that gets a hot start first will need to be sure to keep the lead that they build. Too many times the offense goes cold and the team goes into panic mode.

8:40 PM - Here is the NBA's series preview of the Thunder vs Spurs series.

Live San Antonio Spurs - Oklahoma City Thunder

8:37 PM - Both teams are very good at attacking the paint. Tony Parker has led the way for the Spurs when it comes to points in the paint. With Ibaka out, the Thunder will now have to rely on Adams and Perkins to pound the rock in down low. Not as pretty as it sounds, but it can be done. Splitter has also been huge in the Playoffs for the Spurs. With his size down low, the Thunder may not be as successful as they wish to be. The team that is able to get it done in the paint will be able to win the game.

NBA Western Conference Finals 2014

8:34 PM - Oklahoma City is a very physical team. They got into a lot of foul trouble early in games against the Clippers. Luckily, their bench was able to do a lot of positive things. That isn't always the case for them. A lot of it will have to do with the officials for the series. Have to play with them and against them. If they do get into foul trouble early, the bench will need to step up and defend the Spurs' shooting ability.

8:31 PM - San Antonio will try to gaurd Durant with Kawhi Leonard. He is best fit to try to stop Durant with his length and entergetic motor.

San Antonio Spurs - Oklahoma City Thunder Live Inline

8:25 PM - The biggest threat for the Spurs will be the NBA's MVP, Kevin Durant. Shutting down Durant is going to be a daunting task for the Spurs defensively. Tim Duncan said it best to the media. "He's an incredible talent having a great playoff run," Duncan said. "Some incredible numbers. Just an impressive athlete when you try to stay in front of him. His confidence is there."

8:20 PM - San Antonio will have point gaurd Tony Parker for Game 1 against the Thunder. Parker has been battling a through a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier in the Playoffs. The 32 year-old will be on the court in good shape to help run the Spurs' offense.

8:17 PM - Unfortunately the Thunder will not have Serge Ibaka who is the heart and soul of the defense. Ibaka also contributed to the Thunder's offensive and defensive rebounds. "It's hard, but we're going to move on," Thunder center Kendrick Perkins said. "We're a very prideful organization and team. We're going to move on." More information on Ibaka's injury can be found here.

Thunder - Spurs Live

8:14 PM - Here is the last time that these two teams faced off.

8:10 PM - Both of these teams saw plenty of each other throughout the regular season. Oklahoma City swept the Spurs 4-0 in the regular season. These teams know each other very well which will make for a great series.

8:06 PM - As for the aged San Antonio Spurs, it has been a little easier to get to the Western Conference Finals. Knocking off both the Mavericks and the Trailblazers to now take on the Thunder. The Spurs have had a longer resting period which will be an advantage to them. They have been able to stay relatively healthy throughout the postseason.

NBA scores and results 2014

8:04 PM - The Oklahoma City Thunder have been through quite a lot to get to where they are. From Kevin Durant's amazing three-point shot to winning Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. It hasn't been an easy road, but the Thunder have shown their composure throughout the NBA Playoffs.

8:00 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Western Conference Finals Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.