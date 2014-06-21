The State Of The NBA Part 3: Flopping And Other Mischievous Antics

Like most of the world's citizens, a majority of able-bodied Americans have been tuning in to look the World Cup.

Aside from enjoying the stellar ball movement and creativity on the pitch, American fans have noticed one other glaring similarity to NBA basketball:

Flopping has taken the world by storm.

A decade or so ago, in an ultra physical environment, NBA players would not condone flopping or any other kind of gross exaggeration meant to draw cheap fouls on opponents. Any kind of false floor hitting would be met with a real introduction to the hardwood. Nowadays, however, guys are falling all over the floor like so many international soccer players.

Flopping is not good for the game of soccer, at least from an American perspective, and it is certainly not in the best interests of the NBA going forward.

In short, the flop's got to stop.

Back in 2012, the NBA league office instituted a no flopping rule and announced it would levy fines against perpetrators. Perpetual offenders face steepened fines and possible suspensions. But the policy has done very little to curtail the desire to flop, drop, and draw fouls.

Throughout the 2012-13 season, the first in which flopping was monitored, 13 different players from 8 different teams were fined a total of $65,000. The numbers dropped significantly during the 2013-14 NBA campaign, as only 8 total players were fined for $55,000 in fines. Five of those infractions occurred in the Playoffs, twice by the Indiana Pacers Lance Stephenson. (Data courtesy of Spotrac.com)

The fines, while officially lower, are not indicative, however, of the gamesmanship that takes place almost nightly in the NBA. If a guy gets brushed with an elbow during a pivot, he dives. If he feels the slightest contact after hoisting a three-point shot, he goes down. A shoulder to any part of the torso means a fall worthy of any soccer player.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern took umbrage with the league's policy, voted on by team owners before the 2012 season.

"It isn’t enough," Stern said before the 2013 NBA Finals. "You’re not going to cause somebody to stop [flopping] for $5,000 when the average player’s salary is $5.5 million. And anyone that thought that was going to happen was allowing hope to prevail over reason."

To be fair, it is difficult to blame the players entirely for doing whatever it takes to gain an on-court advantage, albeit one that is non-competitive. Stiff, new defensive penalties have made it all but impossible to defend a ball-handler on the perimeter. As such a defender will use whatever contact, real or not, to his advantage. If a clear-out elbow comes within six inches of his chin, he is going to try and draw a foul. In real-time speed, referees have a difficult time determining actual contact from the fictitious variety, and if a foul drawn against an opponent costs $5000 the next day, so be it.

Flopping situations put NBA referees in a very right spot. Officiating in professional sports is mediocre at best anyway, but fans expect them to analyze each play from a slow motion perspective (impossible) and also make immediate and decisive calls (implausible). To be sure, refs miss calls all the time, and without the assistance of replay they can never call a perfect game. But going to video to determine "foul or no foul" would disrupt the flow and integrity of the game. It's bad enough that fans have to sit while officials determine time remaining or severity of flagrant fouls. Imagine refs going to the monitor after every hand-check whistle.

So if the owners will not fix the flop-prob, and officials are powerless to enforce the rules effectively, the onus falls directly on the players of the great game of basketball to make a change.

There must be an honor code, official or otherwise, among the players that proclaims an end to flopping. Public humiliation and scorn from fans only will bear no weight. Guys like Stephenson will fall no matter what their clambering fans might say. But if their peers stand together and declare that enough is enough, maybe then the flop will stop.

Then again, if he can just draw that fifth foul on Chris Paul...It's not like there's a Yellow Card or anything.

