Charlotte Hornets Rookie P.J. Hairston Facing Assault Charges, Court Date Set For August 8th

Charolotte Hornets first round pick P.J. Hairston has got himself in sort of a bad situation before he even signed with the team.

It has been reported that Hairston was involved in an altercation with a 17-year old high school student in Durham, North Carolina at a local YMCA. The alleged assault occured during a pick-up basketball game that turned "heated" according to reports. Hairston was not arrested, but he was later given a summons by the Durham County Sheriff's Office to appear in court on August 8th of this year on charges of assault.

Hariston's agent, Juan Morrow, said that Hairston did not swing first. Rather he was defending himself from the other young man, Kentrell Barkley, who swun first, according to Morrow. The police were not called to the YMCA where the altercation took place.

The Hornets front office is aware of the situation and released the following statement Monday afternoon: "The organization is aware of the charges filed against P.J. Hairston regarding yesterday's incident. It is a legal matter and we will have no further comment until the legal process has run its course."

Hairston, has a wide history of off the court problems. He became the first ever D-League player to go in the first round because he was kicked off of the University of North Carolina basketball team due to a variety of problems. Hairston was cited for speeding, possession of marijuana, and driving without a license last summer. He was released from his scholarship with North Carolina for "a number of mistakes that placed his eligibility at risk," according to UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham. No formal accusations were revealed when the decision was announced, but Hairston's downfall may be due to his association with convicted felon Haydn "Fats" Thomas.

Hairston released the following statement on Monday via the Hornets organization: "I want to apologize to the Hornets organization and our fans for creating this distraction. As this is now a legal matter, I cannot comment on the situation any further. I am truly sorry for any embarrassment that I have caused."

Hairston has a really bright future but if he continues to make bad choices and hang around the wrong people outside of basketball his career inside of basketball may not be very long.