Stan Van Gundy Aiming To Turn Things Around In Detroit
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Coming into the 2014 offseason, the Detroit Pistons missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season and were coming off their second straight 29-53 season.

They suffered from lack of common sense in the front office, terrible coaching, and minimal effort from players. Pistons' billionaire owner Tom Gores wanted to find someone who could coach at a high level, but pieces together from the front office as well.

Then on May 14, 2014, Tom Gores made what he called "his most important decision during his tenure with the Detroit Pistons." What was it? Hiring Stan Van Gundy as the team's head coach and President of Basketball Operations.

"Stan is a proven winner in our league," Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. If anything, that's an understatement. Van Gundy went 371-208 with a winning percentage of 64% in seven-plus seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. He never missed the playoffs, and knows how to build a winning team.

Pistons' fans were thrilled with the hire, and they should be. Van Gundy is the guy who has what it takes to turn things around in Detroit.

Adding Shooters 

Only the 19-63 Philadelphia 76ers shot a worse percentage than the Pistons from the three-point line last season. Josh Smith was a majority of the problem, shooting a woeful 26% on a ridiculous 3.4 attempts per game.
 
Van Gundy's offensive system needs shooters to be successful and the Pistons really only have two consistent shooters on their roster. Van Gundy, who relied heavily on three point shooting while coaching in Orlando, knew he would have to go out and get shooters in the draft and costless agency.

With the 38th pick in the 2014 draft - the Pistons only pick - the Pistons selected Spencer Dinwiddie out of the University of Colorado. The 6' 6" combo guard shot nearly 44% from beyond the arc as a freshman and nearly 42% in 17 games last season before tearing his ACL. Dinwiddie, who would have been a first round pick had he not injured his knee, likely won't play much next season to recover, but will give the Pistons a solid offensive weapon when he's healthy.

Then, Van Gundy was definitely not shy in costless agency.

First, Van Gundy signed Jodie Meeks to a three-year deal worth $19 million. Meeks was arguably the best shooter on the market, having shot 40% from three on 5.4 attempts per game. Meeks, who averaged 16.4 points with the Lakers last season, will compete with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the starting shooting guard spot.