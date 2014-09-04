FIBA World Cup: Brazil Destroys Egypt 128-65

There was not much of a game from the start between Brazil and Egypt in the final game of group stages in the 2014 FIBA World Cup at Palacio Municipal de Deportes de Granada in Granada, Spain.

The Brazilians closed out group stages with a dominant 128-65 win over Egypt in what was the most points scored by a single team during the 2014 FIBA World Cup so far.

Brazil shot an incredible 85 percent from two-point distance and 50 from three-point territory throughout the game. Their 74 percent shooting from the entire field was also the highest in the tournament so far.

Six players scored in double figures for Brazil, with Golden State Warrior Leandro Barbosa leading the way with 22 points while shooting 8-9 from the field. 39-year old Marcelinho Machado added 16 points, while Anderson Varejo and Alex Garcia added 15 points each.

Egypt made 41 percent of its two-pointers, 32 percent of its three-pointers, and shot 0 percent (0-4) from the costless throw line. Their leading scorer was Ibrahim El-Gammal with 16, and Amr Gendy was right behind him with 14.

Brazil out rebounded Egypt 45-25, outscored them 35-2 on the fast break, 68-24 in points in the paint, and 75-28 in bench points. They clearly dominated every aspect of the game.

Sixty-five points was the biggest lead for the Brazilians, who led wire-to-wire.

Brazil finishes group stages with a solid 4-1 record, with its only loss coming to silver-medal favorite Spain. They have advanced to the round of 16 and will take on Argentina Sunday, September 7th, at 4:00 pm ET.

The FIBA World Cup was an utter failure for the Egyptians, who finish 0-5 and will obviously not advance to the round of 16.