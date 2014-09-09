Ryan Hollins Met With The Miami Heat, Has Interest From Bulls, Spurs, And Kings

On Friday costless agent center Ryan Hollins met with the Miami Heat per Yahoo Sports' Marc Spears. Hollins has also met with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings. The Heat haven't officially made an offer to Hollins according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, along with Nazr Mohammed, Andray Blatche and Emeka Okafor.

Hollins turns 30 years old this October. He was a back up center for the Clippers for the past two seasons, averaging 2.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in only 9 minutes of play last season.

This week the Clippers signed Ekpe Udoh and the Raptors signed Greg Stiemsma. Hollins a decent center, however his rebounding could be much better. Maybe Hollins needs a new system to find his niche and start playing real basketball.