FIBA World Cup: Serbia Blows Out Brazil 84-56, Advances To Semifinals

Serbia's dominant defensive performance was too much for Brazil to handle as the Serbs walked away with an easy 84-56 win in the round of 8 at Barclaycard Arena in Madrid, Spain.

Brazil's tournament will come to a unheralded stop, while Serbia will advance to the final four and play France on Saturday, September 12 at 4:00 pm ET.

It was a relatively close game at the half, with Serbia leading just 37-32. However, the third quarter was the turning point in the game as Serbia exploded for a 29-12 run that Brazil could not recover from.

Poor performances from Brazil's top players Nene Hilario and Tiago Splitter are partially to blame for their country's loss, but it was just a poor collective effort from the Brazilians as they shot a mere 33 percent from the field and 47 percent from the costless throw line.

Milos Toedosic was the game's leading scorer with 23 points for Serbia. Phoenix Suns first-round pick Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12, while Miroslav Raduljica and Nenad Krstic scored 12 points in limited minutes. Serbia shot a solid 50 percent from the field as a team.

Washington Wizards forward Nene scored just 4 points on 2-8 shooting, while San Antonio Spurs center Tiago Splitter scored just 3 points on 1-7 shooting. Cleveland's Anderson Varejao carried the load for Brazil with 12 points and 9 rebounds.