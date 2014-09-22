Kobe Bryant A Part Of Group Attempting To Buy Italian Soccer Club Bologna FC

NBA legend and lifelong soccer fan Kobe Bryant is reportedly part of a group, including Montreal Impact (MLS) owner Joey Saputo and attorney Joe Tacopina, attepting to purchase Italian soccer club Bologna FC 1909.

Albano Guaraldi, the team's largest shareholder, is interested in selling the team, according to many reports. Bologna FC is a 7-time Italian league champion, but has struggled in recent years. They were relegated to Italy's second top league, Serie B, after finishing 19th out of 20 in Italy's top league, Serie A, during 2013-2014 campaign.

Tacopina, who will meet with Guaraldi this week, has asked Bryant to make $452,000 investment in the team that is valued at around $25 million, according to reports. $452,000 is just 2 percent of Bryant's annual salary of $30 million.

Bryant, an avid soccer fan, grew up in Italy while his father was playing for many teams in the Italian basketball league. He has admitted soccer was his first love, and grew up a fan of club AC Milan. Bryant even considered playing for Italian basketball team Virtus Bologna during the 2011 NBA lockout.