Chicago Bulls Fend Off The Charlotte Hornets' Comeback Efforts, Win 101-96

The Chicago Bulls came away with their fourth preseason win Sunday at home versus the Charlotte Hornets by a final score of 101-96 in a thrilling game that came down to the final seconds at the United Center.

Hornets guard Gary Neal missed a questionable deep three with 13 seconds remaining that would have tied the game at 99. Derrick Rose quickley snagged the rebound, was fouled, and made both costless throws at the other end of the floor to give Chicago a comfortable 101-96 lead with 12 seconds remaining.

Charlotte trailed 83-70 entering the fourth quarter, but went on an 18-9 run lasting five minutes to pull within one point. Within no time, Chicago saw their once 13-point lead vanishs before their eyes. However, they quickley regrouped and played solid defense in the final minutes to seal a solid preseason win.

Kirk Hinrich had the hot hand for Chicago. The 33-year-old scored 26 points in 32 minutes while shooting 11-14 from the field. He began the game with 15 points on 6-6 shooting in the first quarter. Point guard Derrick Rose added 17 points, while Pau Gasol followed suit with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Each Charlotte starter scored in double figures tonight, with Lance Stephenson and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist leading the way with 14. Rookie guard P.J. Hariston scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and played a crucial role in the Hornets' comeback efforts.

Chicago shot 6-11 on three pointers in the first half, but just 1-11 in the second half.

Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler left the game in the second quarter with a sprained left thumb. He suffered the injury deflecting a pass.

Chicago improves to 4-2 in the preseason. They will take on division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, tomorrow, October 20, at 7:00 pm Eastern Time in Columbus, Ohio.

Charlotte, now 3-3 in preseason play, travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks tomorrow, October 20, at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.