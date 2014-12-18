Rajon Rondo Headed To The Dallas Mavericks In Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics are in the process of finalizing a blockbuster deal that would send Rajon Rondo to Dallas, sources tell ESPN.com.

The agreement in place is to send the All-Star point guard to Dallas for Brandan Wright, Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, a future first-round pick, and second-round draft pick.

There's a chance a couple more players are added to this deal but more or less this is what the Mavericks would be giving up in order to add the former All-Star point guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks all expressed interested in trading for Rondo but none had quite the pieces the Celtics wanted in return.

Rajon Rondo is in the last year of his contract, but sources from the Dallas Mavericks organization are confident that they can convince the All-Star to sign long-term. Many speculate this trade wouldn't be completed unless the Mavericks strongly believed they could keep Rondo beyond this season.

Rondo didn’t come cheap as the Mavs had to part with Brandan Wright and Jae Crowder, both young players who have yet to hit their prime years. Crowder has shown promise but hasn’t really made an impact like many Mavs fans had hoped he would thus far this season. Wright on the other hand is one of the most efficient players in the league and has been a key piece off the bench all year and will be missed in the Mavs front court.

What Rondo does bring to the Mavs is one of the league's best floor generals who plays with a pass first, shoot second mentality. Rondo also becomes the Mavs best guard defensively out on the perimeter which is something the Mavs have sorely been lacking this season.

Rondo makes the Mavericks more balanced on both sides of the floor and gives them one of the league's best starting five with Tyson Chandler, Dirk Nowitzki, Chandler Parsons and Monta Ellis alongisde of him.

The Mavericks did however lose their best backup big man in Brandan Wright and could look to address that position in the near future. In the meantime Rondo gives the Mavericks a legitimate shot to not only win the Western Conference but the NBA title as well.