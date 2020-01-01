The Boston Celtics are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team belongs to the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, sharing the zone with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 'Celts' were founded in 1946 and are the team with the most amount of championships in the history, with 17. Bostons plays their home games at the TD Garden, which they share with the Boston Bruins from the National Hockey League (NHL).
The Celtics have had a historic rivalry with the Lakers throughout the years, as Los Angeles is the team with the second most amount of titles in the history of the NBA (16). They both have faced in the NBA Finals a record of 12 times, of which the Celtics have won nine.
Characterized by their green and white colors, the Celtics have retired a total of 22 jersey numbers, featuring players like Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce and more.
Championships: 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)
Conference titles: 21 (1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 2008, 2010)
Division titles: 22 (1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1992, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017)