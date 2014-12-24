Dirk Nowitzki: A Dallas Adopted Son From Germany

Dirk Nowitzki will go down as one of the most celebrated and beloved sports figures in Dallas history. It won’t just be because he brought a championship to the city of Dallas, it runs much deeper than that. Nowitzki will be known mostly for his humility, work ethic, dedication, and most of all, his loyalty to the city of Dallas and its fans. Nowitzki showed Mavs fans what hard work and persistence can achieve, among all, how to be a selfless champion.

The Dallas Mavericks were a laughing stock in the city of Dallas throughout the 90’s with other local teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, and even the Texas Rangers winning division and championship titles in that decade. Not only were the Mavericks irrelevant in their own city, but they were labeled as one of the worst franchises in the entire NBA during the 90’s. It wasn’t until a seven-foot, lanky and athletic native from Germany that the Mavericks and basketball itself became a powerhouse again in Dallas.

Nowitzki came into the league in a time where basketball European players were deemed to be ‘soft’ and at a time where the power forward position was more of a physical play, with your back to the basket type of position. Nowitzki, obviously, didn’t fit that mold and had only been playing basketball for a few years before he came into the NBA. Nonetheless, there were high expectations for the kid from Würzburg, Germany, but Dirk had a rocky rookie year, to say the least.

Nowitzki came to the Mavericks at the same time as good friend and fellow All-Star point guard Steve Nash did but at times, he was booed during home games, as frustration built up among fans. Nowitzki played in 47 games and started in 24 of them during the 98-99 season while scoring only 8.2 points and shooting 40 percent from the field and only 20 percent from beyond the three-point arc. A lot of critics began questioning whether or not the seven-foot German was tough enough, both physically and mentally.

Nowitzki would turn it around in his second year as a pro, as he would start in 81 of 82 regular season games, scoring 17.5 point per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 38 percent, respectively, from three-point land. Mark Cuban would buy the Mavericks franchise in January 2000 and form an unbreakable bond with his future superstar that would eventually lead to an NBA title.

Nowitzki helped lead the Mavericks into the playoffs during the 2000-01 season, as they beat the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs to advance to the second round for the first time since 1988. Nowitzki would later go on to make his first All-Star appearance during the 2001-02 season, the first of twelve, and lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2003 before falling to the eventual champions, San Antonio Spurs.

By this point, it was evident to the Mark Cuban and everyone in the Mavericks organization that Dirk Nowitzki was their franchise player and could lead them to their first NBA title. Cuban believed in him so much that he let fellow running mate, Steve Nash, leave the Mavs in costless agency, making Nowitzki the face of the Mavericks.

During the 2005-06 season, it seemed as Cuban’s faith and investment in Nowitzki would be returned, as the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Mavericks would face the Miami Heat in the finals and were favorites by many going into the series and early on they showed why. The Mavericks jumped to an early 2-0 series lead in a convincing fashion and went into Miami for Game 3 with a double digit lead with less than five minutes left with the chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Instead, Dwyane Wade led a furious comeback, scoring 12 points down the stretch to bring the series to 2-1 and completely changed the momentum of that series. The Mavericks would be unable to pick up another win in that Finals series and wound up losing the series and the title four games to two.

Much of the blame for that Finals collapse fell on the shoulders of Dirk Nowitzki, the whispers and criticism of his mental toughness came into question. Many began questioning as to whether or not Nowitzki was the right guy to lead the Mavericks to the promise land. Nowitzki and the Mavs regrouped the following offseason and came back, as many perceived, a better team entering the 2006-07 season.

After an early 0-4 start, the Mavericks went on a historic run and posted a 52–5 record over their next 57 games. They finished the regular season with a record of 67–15, first overall in the league and good enough to be tied for sixth best record of all time in NBA history. Dirk Nowitzki had a dominant season, further cementing his place as one of the game's elite players and was named the NBA MVP at the end of the season. Nowitzki became the first European player in NBA history to win the prestigious award. However, his and the Mavericks’ season came to an abrupt and shocking end, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors four games to two in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors head coach at that time, Don Nelson, had coached Dirk for most of his career at that point and knew how to expose the weakness’s in his game. Dirk would again hear the critics that offseason, despite winning the MVP award, and it would take four more years before he finally put all those critics and doubts to rest.

The following season, the Mavericks made a splash by making a midseason trade for All-Star point guard, Jason Kidd, in what many looked at as a win now move. Kidd was no longer in his athletic prime, but his basketball IQ and craftiness rejuvenated Dirk and gave him a new sense of hope and direction of where the Mavericks were going. The 2007-08 season evidently ended in another first-round playoff exit, and Avery Johnson was fired as head coach and eventually replaced by Rick Carlisle.

The following season, the Mavericks were bounced out in the second round of the playoff by the Denver Nuggets. While the Mavericks advanced further than they had the previous two seasons, there was still speculation as to the future of the Mavs with Nowitzki and the following year didn’t make it any easier.

The Mavericks ended up being the number two seed and faced the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs. Many were optimistic of the Mavericks chances of contending for an NBA title going into the playoffs but after going up 1-0 early in the series, the Mavs would eventually fall 4-2 and out of the playoffs, again. There was now speculation about Nowitzki’s future with the team, as he was a costless agent and at age 32, many wonder if the All-Star power forward would jump the ship and join another title contending team. However, anyone that knew Nowitzki knew that he wanted to win so badly in Dallas that there was little doubt in his mind that he would re-sign with them. Nowitzki wanted to finish what he started, and that’s why so many fans appreciate and love Dirk. In the meantime, LeBron James and Chris Bosh had decided to leave their respective teams and join Dwyane Wade in Miami to form a “big 3.” Mavs fans gained even more respect for their beloved superstar, who decided not to abandon the franchise nor even entertained the idea of signing with another team. Not only that, but he had signed a four-year $80 million deal that left about 20-25 million on the table. Nowitzki purposely did this in order to allow the Mavericks to bolster the roster by adding key pieces around him in order to contend for a title. Nowitzki wanted to win a championship at any cost and took less than a max contract.

After so many playoff failures and inability to meet expectations, the Mavericks were by far favorites to win the NBA championship that year, but Dirk was up for the challenge. The arrival of center Tyson Chandler gave the Mavericks a defensive presence they sorely needed, and it paid dividends. Many fans and NBA lovers forget just how incredible and special Nowitzki and the Mavs playoff run really was during the 2010-11 season.

Nowitzki should be remembered for how much unjust criticism he took (and how he handled it), how much he improved his game seemingly every year throughout his career (despite being in what should be the downside of his career), and how determined he was to win an NBA title (not to prove everybody wrong, but instead, for himself).



He should be remembered for his costless throw shooting. A truly remarkable stretch when the spotlight shines bright on you and you alone. 175-186 (94%) for the 2011 NBA Playoffs (amazingly, seven of his 11 misses came in the Portland series). 24-24 in Game 1 of the Thunder series (an NBA record). Two separate streaks of 39 straight costless throws made. 45-46 (97.8%) in the NBA Finals. We may never see anybody approach this again.



He should be remembered for denying Kobe's chance to tie Jordan with six championships (for now, maybe forever) in a series that was an undeniable domination by the Mavericks.



He should be remembered for the 48 points he put up in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, an effort that many would call the most efficient shooting night in NBA Playoffs history (12-15 from the floor, 24-24 from the line - three missed shots total), as well as leading the Game 4 comeback in Oklahoma City when the Mavs trailed by 15 points with five minutes to play, with Dirk scoring 11 of the final 12 points in the fourth quarter. And last, but not least, for his series-ending three that put the Mavs ahead for good in Game 5.



Perhaps, most of all, he should be remembered for his performance in the NBA Finals when he outshone two stars that had dominated the hype all season (and series) long. Despite what may have been his worst series of the Playoffs, he came up big when it mattered most (equaling Wade and LeBron's fourth quarter output of 62 points) on the stage that stopped him just short of achieving his dream five years ago.



The Game 2 comeback and game winner, after playing three quarters of truly awful basketball, filled with missed shots, turnovers, and the inability to calm his nerves, Dirk was able to turn it on in the fourth quarter. The Mavs erased another fourth quarter deficit with Dirk scoring the final nine points for the Mavs. First, it was Dirk's three that put the Mavs up with under 30 seconds, and then his spin, hesitation, and finish with the left hand (fresh off the injured finger) over Bosh to win the game, which may be the lasting image of Dirk's playoff run. Without this win, there was going to be little-to-no chance for the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Championship.



Game 4 was "the Sick Game.” How much did Dirk have to hate life after coming down with a 102 degree fever the night before, day of the must-win Game 4 of the NBA Finals? This was the game that this writer will always remember because the Mavs had no business winning. Trailing throughout most of the game and with Dirk looking more and more like Gary Busey, the Mavs were able to persevere once again. Despite Wade and LeBron publicly mocking Dirk for being sick, it was Dirk that publicly humiliated them by, once again, driving to the basket to seal the Heat's fate (It's totally awesome that Dirk, a notorious jump shooter, drove to the basket on the two biggest plays of his career).



Game 6 was “the Closeout Game. 1-of-12 in the first half, without a fever to blame this time, Dirk had nobody to look at but himself if he wanted to clinch his first NBA title. Or maybe it was as simple as Terry reminding him to "remember 06" (and they said that wasn't a motivator). Making his first shot of the second half may eventually become the most undervalued shot of his career. Miss that shot, and he may never get into a Game 6 rhythm. With all other players on the floor seemingly afraid to shoot down the stretch, it was Dirk who never allowed the Heat to go on a run, carrying them to a win, a clincher, and the franchise's first NBA Championship

You’ll never see Nowitzki on a commercial promoting Nike or Coca-Cola or any other marketing brands because simply put, he doesn’t care. Nowitzki has always been overlooked throughout his career because his game’s never been flashy and full of dunk highlights, but that’s exactly how Dirk likes it. He goes all about his business in the shadows and cares about one thing and one thing only, winning. You’ll never hear a current or ex-teammate say anything negative about him because one can only respect the amount of work he puts in on a daily basis. Nobody echoes it better than fellow teammate and 2011 champion, Tyson Chandler.

“First of all, I mean, we don’t have enough time on this (radio) show for me to explain the type of respect that I have for Dirk Nowitzki,” Chandler said in a radio interview with 105.3 FM The Fan before the start of the 2014-2015 season. “I mean, he and Jason Kidd are the two most incredible teammates I’ve ever been around, as far as two feature Hall of Famers and you would not know it walking into the gym and walking into the practice facility. You know, they’re in every meeting, they’re at every practice, super humble and always passing the credit along. And just the type of guy that, if I were a GM, president or owner, that I would want to start my team with. And he’s given Dallas his everything.

“You know, when I first got here, I remember coming back late at night to try to get a lift in or work on costless throws and this and that. And every single time that I got there he was there, putting up shot after shot after shot. And it just shows that, you know, he is never going to settle, he doesn’t want to settle, he only wants to win and he’s willing to do whatever it takes. … You know, a lot was made about what I did and what I accomplished the year that I was there, but he’s the man. And when you have the top dog leading that way, you can’t help but fall in line.”

Dallas Mavericks legend, Rolando Blackmon said, “Everyone understands his work ethic and dedication to what he does, everyone can appreciate that.”

Those two quotes sum it all up for what Nowitzki has meant for the Mavericks organization as well as the fans. Even knowing all of this, just when we thought we knew who Nowitzki was he turns around and gives all Mavs fans a surprise to remember by giving the organization the ultimate hometown discount. Mavs fans were stunned by the contract Dirk signed before the start of the 2014-15 season. It was believed Dirk would sign a three-year $30 million deal with a player option in year three, but instead turns around and takes an additional $5 million less with no player option.

For a player of Dirk’s caliber to not care about egoism and fame like other superstars in the league is unheard of in this day and age. Dirk left almost $40 million on the table by not taking the Rockets’ or Lakers’ max contract offer. Fans always talk about wanting players to take a pay cut, but how many of us would leave that amount of money on the table. Personally this author doesn’t know if he could turn down an offer like that, but that’s what makes Dirk, Dirk.

Nowitzki is currently the lowest paid starter on the Mavs roster, and he could care less, all he wants is a chance to play for another ring. Make no doubt about it, Nowitzki is still an All-Star in the NBA but will be paid as if he was just an above average player. To put it into perspective, Kobe Bryant, Amare Stoudemire, Chris Bosh, and Carmelo Anthony will make almost as much or equal to what Dirk will make over the next THREE YEARS.

Nowitzki is climbing up the ranks of all-time scorer in NBA history and currently sits at eighth in the rankings. Not bad for a player who used to think basketball was a girl’s sport when he was a young lad in Germany. To Mavs fans, especially in the Dallas area, he’ll be forever loved and cherished for the loyalty he has shown to the city and for what he has done for the city of Dallas.

There will come a day when Nowitzki puts on his Mavs uniform for the last time, and there won’t be a single Mavs fan that won’t be shedding a tear. But for now, let’s continue to appreciate and thank Dirk for the sacrifices he has made.

This author would like to say thank you Dirk for the joy you bring us fans season after season. If more people were like you, the world would be a better place. MFFL’s around the world salute you.

Career Highlights:

NBA champion (2011)

NBA Finals MVP (2011)

NBA Most Valuable Player (2007)

12× NBA All-Star (2002–2012, 2014)

4× All-NBA First Team (2005–2007, 2009)

5× All-NBA Second Team (2002–2003, 2008, 2010–2011)

3× All-NBA Third Team (2001, 2004, 2012)

50–40–90 club (2007)

NBA Three-Point Shootout champion (2006)

NBA Shooting Stars champion (2010)

Dallas Mavericks all-time leading scorer

FIBA World Cup MVP (2002)

FIBA EuroBasket MVP (2005)

6× Euroscar Award Winner (2002–2006, 2011)

5× All-Europeans Player of the Year (2005–2008, 2011)

2× FIBA Europe Player of the Year (2005, 2011)

Mister Europa Player of the Year (2005)

Silbernes Lorbeerblatt (2011)

German Sports Personality of the Year (2011)

Naismith Legacy Award (2012)

Magic Johnson Award (2014)