Atlanta Hawks' Starting Five And James Harden Named January's NBA Players Of The Month

Tonight, the NBA announced the winners of the East and West's respective Player of the Month awards.

For the second straight month, James Harden will take away the award for the Western Conference. In the first month of 2015, Harden averaged 25.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 42.6 percent from behind the three-point line and 47.6 percent from the field. Harden is currently the NBA's scoring leader, averaging 27 points per game on the season. He's an MVP candidate on a contending team, and he certainly deserves this award.

However, the more surprising choice for Player of the Month comes from the Eastern Conference. In fact, there are five players of the month from the East, and they all start for the Atlanta Hawks.

Say what now?

That's right. The Hawks' entire starting five has been named the Eastern Conference Player(s) of the Month. Jeff Teague, Paul Millsap, DeMarre Carroll, Kyle Korver, and Al Horford will all share the honor, and rightfully so.

In case you missed it (and hopefully you didn't), the Hawks didn't lose in January, going 17-0 during the month, which was a part of their recently snapped 19-game win streak. Atlanta remains to be the biggest surprise of the NBA season at 40-9. They are seven games ahead of the next best team in the East, and they seem to totally outplay their opponents on every night.

In all honesty, the only stat you may need to justify this decision is the fact that, well, the Hawks didn't lose all month. Even so, there are a few individual stats that might be worth noting. On January 13th, Al Horford recorded his first career triple-double, putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 29 minutes against the 76ers. Over the whole month, Kyle Korver shot almost 57 percent from three-point range. Jeff Teague averaged 8.5 assists per game in January, second best in the East for the month. Actually, in January, the Hawks led the whole Eastern Conference in total assists (459), as well as point differential (+11.9 per game), points per game (105.6), assists per game (27), field goal percentage (48.1%), and a whole lot more.

Those stats aren't because of one guy, but every player who stepped onto the hardwood. Watch highlights from any Hawks game this season, let alone in January, and you'll see how unselfish they are, how great each one is at passing the ball, how they all play hard and smart, zipping passes every which way, befuddling defenses until they can't take it anymore. Look at box scores from Atlanta's winning streak, and see how no matter who comes to challenge them, the Hawks don't just find a way to win, they find a way to just dominate their opponent. Teague, Millsap, Korver, Carroll, and Horford did it all month, so why not give them all an award for it?