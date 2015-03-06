Utah Jazz Will Reportedly Buyout The Contract of Ante Tomic

The Utah Jazz are rumored to be in contact with Croatian center Ante Tomic and has intentions of buying out his contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona to bring him to the NBA.

The 7'1" 265lb. center was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft, but never brought him to the states. In his time overseas, Tomic has had a very good career that started in Croatia and then in the Euroleague with two of the best clubs, Real Madrid, and his current club FC Barcelona. Some people say that Tomic may be the best center not in the NBA.

Since joining the Euroleague back in 2009 with Real Madrid, Tomic has had decent numbers. He has a Euroleague career average of 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. While those numbers may not be eye-popping, he has never had a field goal percentage under 50 percent and has never had a free-throw percentage under 60 percent.

Tomic has also gained recognition for his play overseas, as he has been named to the All-Euroleague first team in 2013 and 2014, has been a two-time All-ACB team in 2011 and 2013, and was named Adriatic league MVP in 2009.

With the Jazz dealing center Enes Kanter to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the day of the trade deadline, if they can get a deal done it should only benefit them as they will add a talented center to a team that already has rising star Rudy Gobert. If they Jazz do buyout his contact, we may see Ante Tomic on the Jazz come next season.