Sam Dekker Set To Enter NBA Draft
Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY

In the month of March, Sam Dekker went from a virtual unknown to a household name by stringing together big performance after big performance. With the help of senior Frank Kaminsky, Dekker led the Badgers to the championship game. That was not good enough for Dekker as he tweeted his displeasure, saying "My apologies for a disappointing end to the year, but thank you to all of Badger Nation. Very proud to be a part of this. All love."

Today, Dekker tweeted out his open letter to Badger fans announcing that he would enter the NBA Draft.