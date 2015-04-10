Sam Dekker Set To Enter NBA Draft

In the month of March, Sam Dekker went from a virtual unknown to a household name by stringing together big performance after big performance. With the help of senior Frank Kaminsky, Dekker led the Badgers to the championship game. That was not good enough for Dekker as he tweeted his displeasure, saying "My apologies for a disappointing end to the year, but thank you to all of Badger Nation. Very proud to be a part of this. All love."

Today, Dekker tweeted out his open letter to Badger fans announcing that he would enter the NBA Draft.

Dekker is projected as a lock for the Lottery and he could even hear his name called in the top 10 if he impresses in workouts, which is what many scouts expect. Standing 6-9, Dekker has the size to play either forward position as a true combo forward. He could use his size and length to score over smaller small forwards or his quick first step to get around slower power forwards to get to the bucket. Either way, he is a matchup nightmare.

Many have compared him to Andrei Kirilenko, Jeff Green and, for the older fans, Keith Van Horn--all of whom are great players to be compared to. Now, whether or not he ends up being the next AK47 or Jeff Green is unknown, but is going to be one hell of a pro because of how great he is at making the right play and making winning basketball plays. Wisconsin fans and NBA fans alike will find out who Dekker will be suiting up for on Draft Night, June 25, 2015.