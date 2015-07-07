Jason Smith Agrees To One-Year Deal With The Orlando Magic

According to RealGM, Jason Smith will be joining the Orlando Magic on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. The agency that Smith is signed with, Priority Sports, confirmed the news.

For many basketball fans who pay attention to the free agency rumors, if they were told a power forward who played for the Knicks is joining the Magic, they would assume that player is Quincy Acy. Acy has been linked to the Magic since, as long as, the 2015 trade deadline which he was reportedly offered for guard-forward Moe Harkless. However the deal never fell through. Also recently, former Magic power forward and fan favorite, Kyle O’Quinn, agreed to become a member of the New York Knicks in a sign-and-trade that gave Orlando some cash and the right to swap second rounders next season.

That deal left the Magic with minutes to fill at the power forward spot. Last season, O’Quinn played 15.2 minutes per game but he received DNP’s in 31 games last season—partly because he was injured to start the season but the bearded big man quickly found himself riding the pine when interim head coach James Borrego took over. That’s where Jason Smith comes in. Some fans might remember when he scored 25 against the Orlando Magic. For those who forgot, his highlights from that game can be viewed below.

The Magic have needed a shot blocker desperately since Dwight Howard was traded and Nikola Vucevic was brought in as a replacement. Vucevic is a phenomenal scorer and rebounder, but he struggles to protect the rim, thus the need for a rim protecting four. DeWayne Dedmon is currently the best rim protector on the roster and his energy is a great boost but his limited offensive games makes it hard for coaches to keep him on the floor for long periods of time. Andrew Nicholson and Channing Frye round out the big men but neither of them can do much more than shoot—even though Nicholson has shown a nifty post hook from time to time.

Unfortunately, Jason Smith isn’t a great rim protector. He’s better than Frye and Nicholson but 0.65 blocks per game average for a career is a far cry from Dikembe Mutombo level. Smith is a good mid-range shooter and a solid addition to help round out the roster, but it’s hard to make a case for why he should get playing time over the guys already on the Magic roster. Also, if Aaron Gordon or Mario Hezonja ever crack the starting five, Tobias Harris will become the starting power forward, which only jams up the frontcourt even more. Luckily, Jason Smith can do this:

Smith's career per game stats can be viewed below (via RealGm):



The Orlando Magic now have one roster spot left to fill. With a third point guard seeming to be a glaring need, expect that to be the one filled in training camp by either rookie second rounder Tyler Harvey or the Magic's D-League star Peyton Siva.