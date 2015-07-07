Jason Smith Agrees To One-Year Deal With The Orlando Magic

According to RealGM, Jason Smith will be joining the Orlando Magic on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. The agency that Smith is signed with, Priority Sports, confirmed the news.

For many basketball fans who pay attention to the free agency rumors, if they were told a power forward who played for the Knicks is joining the Magic, they would assume that player is Quincy Acy. Acy has been linked to the Magic since, as long as, the 2015 trade deadline which he was reportedly offered for guard-forward Moe Harkless. However the deal never fell through. Also recently, former Magic power forward and fan favorite, Kyle O’Quinn, agreed to become a member of the New York Knicks in a sign-and-trade that gave Orlando some cash and the right to swap second rounders next season.

That deal left the Magic with minutes to fill at the power forward spot. Last season, O’Quinn played 15.2 minutes per game but he received DNP’s in 31 games last season—partly because he was injured to start the season but the bearded big man quickly found himself riding the pine when interim head coach James Borrego took over. That’s where Jason Smith comes in. Some fans might remember when he scored 25 against the Orlando Magic. For those who forgot, his highlights from that game can be viewed below.