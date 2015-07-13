Shayne Whittington Agrees On Deal With The Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to a few league sources, the Indiana Pacers and Shayne Whittington have agreed to a new contract. The contract is reportedly a fully guaranteed league minimum deal for one season. This signing comes at very little surprise considering the fact that both sides shared 'mutual interest' for a new deal throughout the off-season.

Shayne Whittington's goal is to receive more playing time in the 2015-16 season. During the 2014-15 season, Whittington only played in 20 games, averaged 5.4 minutes per game, and finished the season with the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA Developmental League (Fort Wayne Mad Ants). Whittington has worked very hard this off-season, he is hoping that the hard work will pay off.

Shayne Whittington's 2014-15 Highlights:

Indiana is trying to play at a more up-tempo pace next season, which meant that Shayne Whittington would have to work hard to fit that style. Whittington started the off-season weighing at 255 pounds, now he weighs 227 pounds. He has changed his diet, in addition to that, Whittington has been frequently at Bankers Life Fieldhouse working hard on his skills and working hard to improve his body.

Just like last season, it will be difficult for Shayne Whittington to earn playing time during this upcoming season. The Pacers might have lost Roy Hibbert, David West, and Luis Scola, but they added some quality replacement pieces in addition to Whittington. The Pacers' depth at frontcourt looks like this: Jordan Hill, Myles Turner, Ian Mahinmi, Lavoy Allen, Shayne Whittington, and potentially even Paul George.

Shayne Whittington does not fit what the Pacers want from their centers, his skill set better fits the power forward position, and he will most likely play almost all of his minutes at power forward. Indiana has a 'log jam' at center with Ian Mahinmi, Myles Turner, and Jordan Hill, so Whittington wouldn't find minutes there anyways.

Another aspect is that Whittington doesn't have the body of a center anymore. He was weighing 255 pounds at the beginning of the off-season, now he weighs 227 pounds. It simply doesn't make sense for Whittington to play center when his skills and body fits the description of a power forward in the Pacers' new system.

Unfortunately for Whittington, the situation for minutes may get worse based on a few changes. The only 'true' power forwards on roster are Shayne Whittington and Lavoy Allen, but other players are expected to receive minutes at the position. Paul George is expected to play at power forward in 'small-ball' situations. Also, Jordan Hill and Myles Turner could also log minutes at the power forward position as well.

The likelihood of Jordan Hill or Myles Turner playing power forward would be slim, as it would really only happen because of the following: (1.) They are not comfortable with playing Paul George at power forward. (2.) They don't believe Lavoy Allen or Shayne Whittington could be a productive starter if Paul George starts at small forward. (3.) If the Pacers decide to keep Mahinmi, Hill, and Turner, but want all of them to receive minutes, which would result in at least one of them starting or playing heavy minutes at power forward.

Shayne Whittington is ready to contribute when he will be given the chance, and his performance at the Orlando Summer League proved this. Both his offensive and defensive skills can help the Indiana Pacers in their new system, but it will just be up to the Pacers to decide if Whittington is more qualified than the competition for minutes at the power forward position.

Whittington brings some quality attributes to the offensive side of the ball. He can space the floor with his quality mid-range shooting ability by shooting off the catch, coming off screens, off the pick-and-roll, and sometimes from even off the dribble. He is an efficient finisher, solid free-throw shooter, has a decent post game, boxes out, hustles on the glass, and sacrifices his body to make plays, sets good screens, spaces the floor, and he moves without the ball effectively. He's not a good individual offensive player for the NBA level, but he has solid fundamentals and is a good role player to have.

Whittington's defensive ability is much like his offensive ability, as he doesn't do anything exceptionally well, but he does the fundamental aspects well. He can make solid defensive rotations in help defense, in the pick and roll, has solid weak-side help defense, decent shot blocker, decent post defender, decent defender in space against isolation, solid against the passing lanes, runs the floor well, and has a solid individual defensive ability. Indiana won't need him to do anything special, as they'll just need him to fill a role whenever he is called upon to play. The refreshing part about Whittington is that he hustles and leaves everything on the floor when he plays, and his effort is never in question.

During the 2014-15 season, Whittington had averaged the following general stats: 20 games, 5.4 minutes, one made field goal, 2.1 field goal attempts, 45.2 percent field goal percentage, 0.1 three-pointers made, 0.3 three-pointers attempted, 16.7 percent three-point percentage, 0.9 free throws made, 1.2 free throws attempted, 78.3 percent free-throw percentage, 0.5 offensive rebounds, 1.0 defensive rebounds, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 turnovers, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.9 fouls, and 2.9 points. Whittington made the most of his minutes when given the chance.

It was widely expected by the Pacers organization and Shayne Whittington that he was going to be a project player, as many undrafted free-agent rookies are. Both sides would love for Whittington to have a larger role with the team next season. However, the Pacers want him to earn it. Based off of his work in the off-season, it is safe to say that he will be ready to step in and contribute for the Pacers.