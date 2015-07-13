Shayne Whittington Agrees On Deal With The Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to a few league sources, the Indiana Pacers and Shayne Whittington have agreed to a new contract. The contract is reportedly a fully guaranteed league minimum deal for one season. This signing comes at very little surprise considering the fact that both sides shared 'mutual interest' for a new deal throughout the off-season.

Shayne Whittington's goal is to receive more playing time in the 2015-16 season. During the 2014-15 season, Whittington only played in 20 games, averaged 5.4 minutes per game, and finished the season with the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA Developmental League (Fort Wayne Mad Ants). Whittington has worked very hard this off-season, he is hoping that the hard work will pay off.

Shayne Whittington's 2014-15 Highlights: