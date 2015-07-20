Paul George Puts On A Show In The Philippines
Mark Cristino/ABS-CBNnews

PHILIPPINES -- Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George put on a show at the Nike Rise Tour in Manila, Philippines. George quickly stole the show with his emphatic dunks and overall basketball skill. George's performance at this event can practically shut down any concerns about his health. George told local media that he believes he is past '100-percent' and has actually already seen improvement in his overall game. George didn't just say that he is way past healthy, he showed it by stealing the show.

Paul George at Nike Rise in the Philippines: