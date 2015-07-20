Paul George Puts On A Show In The Philippines

PHILIPPINES -- Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George put on a show at the Nike Rise Tour in Manila, Philippines. George quickly stole the show with his emphatic dunks and overall basketball skill. George's performance at this event can practically shut down any concerns about his health. George told local media that he believes he is past '100-percent' and has actually already seen improvement in his overall game. George didn't just say that he is way past healthy, he showed it by stealing the show.

Paul George at Nike Rise in the Philippines:

Paul George has been a valuable tool for the game of basketball to reach a more international oriented audience. It isn't often that people of Beijing and Manila get to actually see an NBA player, not to mention a player of Paul George's caliber. George provided great basketball instruction, life lessons, and motivation for the young players that attended. This a great opportunity for Nike Basketball to utilize their superstar athletes for a good cause.

Paul George discussed this experience in the Philippines with the local media:

"They got great passion for the game and that's something that I can relate to. They love it, they love being out here, they love working, and they're very coachable."

"Any correction, they fix it right away. That's what you want to see in young players."

"I tried to make practice a little lighter. Coach is a little intense on them, so I have to make sure they're having fun and enjoying the game."

Paul George also discussed the first experience he had in the Philippines in 2013 with the NBA. It was a preseason game between the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets:

"It was like a tease. We had the game and practices, but it wasn't much we could have done in the short period that we were here."

"It's nothing like this trip with the past couple of days where I got to see the city and interact with the kids and make an impact."

"They had a lot of flair" in their game. "They had all the tricks - the shotmaking, the dribble, the handle was crazy. They're ready. They know how to play the game."

Paul George talked about the advice that he would give the young participants:

"Some of the kids lack a little confidence. I just want them to know that they're gonna make mistakes. That's part of life and its part of this game. It's not a perfect game. It will never be a perfect game."

"Along the way, there will be mistakes but it's how you push through it and persevere. That's what makes great players."

Earlier on this tour, Paul George had a question and answer with China Pacers:

Paul George discussed how he deals with adversity:

"I thrive under pressure and I love it. It pushes you to go even further. Without it, you miss the “it” factor and can’t do as well."

"I was an All-Star reserve at my third season, so I knew that in order to get to that spot again or even become the starter I needed to work even harder."

George then discussed how he sets goals:

"In life, you change your mind so much you don’t know exactly whatever you wanted to do. I always knew I wanted to play basketball but had questions of whether I should make this choice — this over that. But whatever choice you end up making, you got to give it one hundred and ten percent. It’s also important that you got to start with small goals then work your way up."

George talked about his leadership role for the upcoming season with the Indiana Pacers:

"I have been out a year and coming back to a new team, building chemistry and being a leader is what I am ready to do. But being the undisputed leader comes a long way and you got to earn it and can’t take it for granted. Working extra hard, first come last to leave, being the best player on the practice floor."

Paul George also talked about the team signing Monta Ellis in free agency:

"I love this move. Monta Ellis isn’t well known for his defensive ability but he can score the ball consistently, and that’s something this team needs. He can also get a couple steals each game, created space and opportunities with his great passing abilities."

Not only did Paul George benefit the young basketball players of Asia, he gave confidence to fans of his and the Indiana Pacers across the globe. Some still had concerns about George's recovery, whether or not he would ever be the same athlete that he would, but he shut down all room for concern.

This wasn't the first event that Paul George has done for Nike Basketball this offseason. Earlier this summer, George made an appearance at the Nike Basketball Academy in Southern California. Paul George showcased his improvements alongside DeMarcus Cousins in multiple full court games with the nation's best collegiate players.

Paul George was able to use this event as an opportunity to give back to the game of basketball, and showcase the improvements that he has made in his skills and athleticism. It was one thing for George to return as the player that he was, but he wanted to be better than he was before. It appears that George has in fact done what it takes to be a better player than ever before.