Indiana Pacers Sign Glenn Robinson III
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers and free-agent forward Glenn Robinson III have agreed to a three-year contract, according to Yahoo Sports. Robinson became an unrestricted free agent after the Philadelphia 76ers failed to make him a qualifying offer.

Glenn Robinson III is the final player on the Pacers roster. Indiana is now has a 15-man roster; including the agreed upon contracts with Shayne Whittington and Lavoy Allen. Minutes aren't very likely for Robinson during this upcoming season. He may see a lot of time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers' D-League affiliate).

Glenn Robinson III had a disappointing rookie season, but he did get to play in 35-games. Robinson was drafted 40th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA draft, but he was placed on waivers in March. The Philadelphia 76ers quickly claimed him off of waivers, which was the team he finished out the 2014-15 season with.

Glenn Robinson III 2014-15 Regular Season Averages:

MIN FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
7.5 0.7 1.9 .388 0.1 0.5 .263 0.6 1.4 .438 .425 0.5 0.7 .667 0.4 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.4 2.1

Glenn Robinson III hasn't done much at the NBA level yet, but he still has plenty of time to develop. Robinson is still just 21 years old and he is now at a home known for player development. Playing time may appear to be difficult in this upcoming season, but it may become easier with time.

Many believe that with the proper development, Robinson could become a good "3-&-D" at the NBA level. NBA Draft Net said that  Robinson's pro comparison is Trevor Ariza. That is certainly the hope for the Pacers, getting a good complimentary perimeter player to use around their core pieces.

