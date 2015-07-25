Indiana Pacers Sign Glenn Robinson III

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers and free-agent forward Glenn Robinson III have agreed to a three-year contract, according to Yahoo Sports. Robinson became an unrestricted free agent after the Philadelphia 76ers failed to make him a qualifying offer.

Glenn Robinson III is the final player on the Pacers roster. Indiana is now has a 15-man roster; including the agreed upon contracts with Shayne Whittington and Lavoy Allen. Minutes aren't very likely for Robinson during this upcoming season. He may see a lot of time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers' D-League affiliate).

Glenn Robinson III had a disappointing rookie season, but he did get to play in 35-games. Robinson was drafted 40th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA draft, but he was placed on waivers in March. The Philadelphia 76ers quickly claimed him off of waivers, which was the team he finished out the 2014-15 season with.

Glenn Robinson III 2014-15 Regular Season Averages:

MIN FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 7.5 0.7 1.9 .388 0.1 0.5 .263 0.6 1.4 .438 .425 0.5 0.7 .667 0.4 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.4 2.1

Glenn Robinson III hasn't done much at the NBA level yet, but he still has plenty of time to develop. Robinson is still just 21 years old and he is now at a home known for player development. Playing time may appear to be difficult in this upcoming season, but it may become easier with time.

Many believe that with the proper development, Robinson could become a good "3-&-D" at the NBA level. NBA Draft Net said that Robinson's pro comparison is Trevor Ariza. That is certainly the hope for the Pacers, getting a good complimentary perimeter player to use around their core pieces.

Glenn Robinson III 2014-15 Highlights:

Glenn Robinson III may have had a disappointing rookie season, but he did put on a show in the Las Vegas Summer League. He scored an impressive 23 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Glenn showed that he could very well be a nice contributor to the Pacers as a complimentary perimeter player in a "3-&-D" role.

Glenn Robinson 2015-16 Summer League - Mavericks Highlights:

Indiana Pacers 2015-16 Projected Depth Chart:

PG: George Hill, Joseph Young

SG: Monta Ellis, Rodney Stuckey, Solomon Hill

SF: C.J. Miles, Chase Budinger, Glen Robinson III

PF: Paul George, Lavoy Allen, Rakeem Christmas, Shayne Whittington

C: Jordan Hill, Myles Turner, Ian Mahinmi

Depending on how Glenn Robinson III has improved this offseason, and how he performs with the team in training camp, he could earn some reserve small forward minutes if Paul George plays a lot at power forward. Solomon Hill isn't much for competition so it is likely that Robinson will win that battle.

It is most likely that Glenn Robinson III will lose the position battle with Chase Budinger and C.J. Miles, but Budinger has had problems staying healthy so he is a great 'fill-in' option. Budinger appears to be a one year rental so the 2016-17 season may provide more opportunity for Robinson than the 2015-16 season.

For those that are unfamiliar with Glenn Robinson III's skill set, here is his NBA Draft profile from NBA Draft Net:

Strengths: Tremendously athletic small forward who plays with a lot of energy … A great above-the-rim offensive player, Robinson is on the receiving end of many a lob pass … Ambidextrous. Can drive either direction with either hand ... Finishes strong at the basket, as well ... Good NBA body, standing 6'6" with a solid frame and a 6'9" wingspan ... Good at probing the defense for holes and finding a driving lane to the basket ... Runs the floor well and can be a terror in transition ... Good lateral quickness and long arms makes him a solid perimeter defender ... Attacks the offensive glass and scores on a number of putbacks and second-chance tip-ins ... Has great defensive instincts which, along with his long arms, allow him to jump the passing lane and take the ball the other way for an easy finish ... Solid shooter from midrange. Shot 49% overall, which is a testament to his efficiency and patience on offense ... Doesn't force things on offense, but when he chooses to attack, he does it with aggression and commitment ... Good free throw shooter. Shot 76% this season. Appears to be a better shooter than his numbers showed based on his form and shooting in practices ... Played for a pair of Michigan teams that made deep runs in the tournament …



Weaknesses: Can sometimes be too passive on offense ... Often seemed content to play a secondary role to Nik Stauskas and Mitch McGary (and even Caris LaVert) while at Michigan ... Decent, but not great outside shooter ... Needs to gain consistency to shoot from behind the arc at an NBA level ... Doesn't always get his feet set when shooting from distance ... Shot 31% from 3 this season. An unexpectedly low number considering his shooting ability ... Robinson is still maturing as a player. He's only 20 years old and often has the mental lapses or losses of concentration that come with that ... For being such a tenacious offensive rebounder, Robinson doesn't exert the same effort on the defensive glass. Averaged only 3 defensive boards per game this season ... Often needs others to set him up to score … Should look to tighten loose handle. Needs to protect the ball better when it's in his hands ... Can often get overmatched and bullied by bigger forwards, both on the perimeter and inside, but doesn't have the quickness to play the 2 ... Has a poor rate of drawing fouls. Averaged little more than 3 free throw attempts per game this season ... Sometimes he just needs to focus more on making the fundamentally sound play than the game-changing/highlight play ... Didn't quite make the level of improvements he was expected to make after his freshman year, though he certainly did show development

The terms of the deal are not currently known, however, the deal was used with the team's left over salary cap space. The money amount is most likely close to a league minimum deal for 3-years. Most likely there are no options on the contract. This will be updated once the terms of the contract become official, but they are not released due to the Pacers' club policy.