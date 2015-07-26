Orlando Magic To Acquire Shabazz Napier From Miami Heat
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Orlando Magic will trade a protected second-round pick for Miami Heat guard Shabazz Napier.

In his rookie campaign in Miami, Napier averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 assists in almost 20 minutes of action per night. The guard also shot 36.4 percent from deep last season but his field goal percentage was an abyssmal 38.2 percent.