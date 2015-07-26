Orlando Magic To Acquire Shabazz Napier From Miami Heat

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Orlando Magic will trade a protected second-round pick for Miami Heat guard Shabazz Napier.

In his rookie campaign in Miami, Napier averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 assists in almost 20 minutes of action per night. The guard also shot 36.4 percent from deep last season but his field goal percentage was an abyssmal 38.2 percent.

Most casual basketball fans are familiar with Shabazz Napier's existence because of his standout senior year at UConn that ultimately lead to the guard bringing another championship trophy to Connecticut - the first came in Napier's freshman season with Kemba Walker running the show. The senior was even awarded the Bob Cousy Award for his outstanding point guard play.

That title run also garnered the attention of a certain NBA player who most people are familiar with. LeBron James even tweeted out, "No way u [sic] take another PG in the lottery before Napier."

Some believe that that tweet alone is the reason why the Miami Heat traded up in the Draft to select the former-Husky 24th overall. That certainly didn't work out as planned when LeBron took his talents away from South Beach.

As mentioned before, Napier's rookie season was not fantastic. Shabazz often found himself buried behind Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole before Goran Dragic was brought in and Cole was shipped out. The Heat also added another guard in Tyler Johnson late in the season. That left Napier as the odd man out.

The UConn product will now get the opportunity to prove why he was a first-round pick and that he is more than a bust. In Orlando, Napier projects to be the third point guard in the depth chart behind rookie standout Elfrid Payton and recent free agent acquisition C.J. Watson. Keith Appling was also given a training camp deal not too long ago so Napier will have a long way to go if he wants to carve out a spot in the Magic's rotation. It is worth mentioning that Napier is 24 years old - older than Tobias Harris who has already been through a full rookie contract - so time is certainly a factor in how much wiggle room the guard has if he plans on sticking in the league.

Luckily, Napier was able to show off in a few Summer League game, one of which included a 21-point scoring effort.

The Miami Heat will also save $4.9 million on their tax bill and open up a roster spot for 2015 second-round pick Josh Richardson.