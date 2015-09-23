2015-2016 Golden State Warriors Season Preview

Last season, as most know, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship. Now, can the Warriors repeat? And if so, how can they do so?

Heading into the season, every team faces critical moves they need to make in the off-season. Some require more moves than others, but moves nonetheless. The Warriors didn't require a lot of moves, but they did make a couple that could be very benefical to them. They drafted Kevon Looney from UCLA.

Looney is a 6'9" mix of small forward and power forward. He's got a 7'3" wingspan to go with a standing reach of 9'2", and brings length and athleticism to the Warriors. He has a bit of a jumper, and can rebound.

This move by the Warriors was quality. Not only is Looney a good talent, he's only 19. He has room to grow as a player, grow in strength, and maybe a bit of size too. The Warriors didn't need much from the draft but Looney was the way to go.

A couple of moves they did make outside of the draft was they got rid of David Lee, or more proper, David Lee's contract. Lee was a fan favorite of the Warriors but just too expensive. They traded him to Boston for Gerald Wallace and cap room, which allowed them to sign Draymond Green. They also re-signed Leandro Barbosa, who was an integral part of the bench last season. Gerald Wallace would eventually be trade for Jason Thompson. Although Thompson isn't a star by any means, he can help the Warriors go head to head with size against other teams like the Cavs, Grizzlies, and Thunder. Thompson is a big body, a quality rebounder, and can take some wear and tear off of Bogut down low.

This Warriors group is expecting another championship, there's no doubt about it. We've seen improvement from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each season thus far, and should only be better. Klay will be an integral part of this offense. He struggled against premiere defenders last season and his isolation game needs and should be improved. Steph we all know is an incredible shooter. His decision-making took a dive and he had some costly turnovers, but to really go after that would just be nit-picking. The Warriors are primed for success and actually have some advantages still over the Spurs and other teams. The Spurs signed LaMarcus Aldridge, but lost Tiago Splitter. That leaves Tim Duncan playing center, and could be some good mismatch advantages for Bogut. Bogut isn't consider a top-tier post scorer, but he has a few moves and should be able to succeed against them.

The off-season took a long time but we're finally getting to training camp. We'll get to see the Warriors prepare for another incredible journey in the Bay Area.

Mitchell Evans is an NBA editor for VAVEL. Follow him on Twitter @MitchellAEvans.