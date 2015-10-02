Pacers Sports & Entertainment Announces Partnership With Teachers Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indiana Pacers' practice court has taken a new appearance since Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Teachers Credit Union have agreed on a partnership. It goes beyond just a practice court; both sides will be able to better impact the community to give financial empowerment to Indiana high school teachers. The program will also give the opportunity for the youth to have quality free educational resources to better prepare themselves for their future financial situation.

Rick Fuson (Pacers Sports & Entertainment President) on the partnership with Teachers Credit Union (via Pacers.com):

“I think this is one of the most important initiatives for our youth that I have seen. We have to teach and help them become responsible in handling finances. TCU has stepped up with a program that clearly sets a game plan for that.”

Paul Marsh (President and CEO of Teachers Credit Union) on the partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment (via Pacers.com):

"This partnership provides financial empowerment tools to our youth as well as the opportunity to make a significant impact in our communities. Hoosiers are faced with tough money decisions each and every day and they do not readily have access to the tools necessary to help prepare them to make those decisions. We have those tools; however, to put them into the hands of our community members, it was essential we build a partnership with such a significant force in our community, the Indiana Pacers.”

As part of this agreement, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse practice court has changed names to TCU Court. This court serves as the current practice court for both the NBA's Indiana Pacers, and the WNBA's Indiana Fever. As part of this agreement, Rakeem Christmas of the Indiana Pacers will be the Pacers' representative for the financial empowerment initiative, according to the Pacers' official website.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is always looking for ways to improve the Indianapolis community. This is just one of their many ways that they help not only Indianapolis, but the state of Indiana as a whole.