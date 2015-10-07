Indiana Pacers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Kadeem Jack

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed undrafted free agent Kadeem Jack. With this signing, the Pacers' roster is now at 18 total players. Kadeem Jack played college basketball at Rutgers University from 2011-2015. He was a key component of the Rutgers' basketball team during his Junior and Senior seasons.

It is highly unlikely that Jack will end up making the Pacers' final roster. In fact, it is practically impossible. If the Pacers are impressed with Kadeem, they will most likely sign him to their D-League affiliate (Fort Wayne Mad Ants) where he can develop for the future.

Kadeem Jack Rutgers Highlights:

Kadeem Jack's best collegiate year was the 2013-2014 season. He recorded the following statistics during that season; 32 GP, 29.3 MIN, 5.5 FGM, 10.9 FGA, 50.1% FG%, 5.4 2PM, 10.8 2PA, 50.0% 2PT%, 0.1 3PM, 0.1 3PA, 66.7% 3PT%, 3.3 FTM, 4.8 FTA, 68.8% FT%, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 1.9 TO, 2.9 PF, 14.3 PTS.

It is quite clear that Jack didn't regress as a player during his senior season, as he just played more difficult competition. Rutgers was in the AAC during his Junior season, but they played in the Big Ten during his Senior season.

Kadeem Jack recorded the following statistics during his Senior season; 30 GP, 31.0 MIN, 5.1 FGM, 12.0 FGA, 42.7% FG%, 4.6 2PM, 10.4 2PA, 44.4 2P%, 0.5 3PM, 1.6 3PA, 31.3% 3PT%, 2.2 FTM, 3.8 FTA, 57.9 FT%, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK, 2.6 TO, 2.3 PF, 13.0 PTS.

As seen in the video above, Jack has a versatile skill set that could end up making a talented final product with proper development. With playing time with Fort Wayne, the Pacers' fantastic development staff, and a professional facility, there is no reason why Kadeem Jack couldn't develop into a final roster player for the Pacers. Jack will just need to prove the Pacers enough to be assigned to Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants could really end up having a dynamic D-League frontcourt in Kadeem Jack and Rakeem Christmas if the team decides they like him. That is one really athletic frontcourt with loads of potential. The Mad Ants would just need to surround them with sufficient perimeter talent that can space the floor and defend, then they would have the necessary fire power to win another D-League title.