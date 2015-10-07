Indiana Pacers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Kadeem Jack
William Perlman - NJ.com

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed undrafted free agent Kadeem Jack. With this signing, the Pacers' roster is now at 18 total players. Kadeem Jack played college basketball at Rutgers University from 2011-2015. He was a key component of the Rutgers' basketball team during his Junior and Senior seasons. 

It is highly unlikely that Jack will end up making the Pacers' final roster. In fact, it is practically impossible. If the Pacers are impressed with Kadeem, they will most likely sign him to their D-League affiliate (Fort Wayne Mad Ants) where he can develop for the future. 

Kadeem Jack Rutgers Highlights: 