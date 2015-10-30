Mel Daniels Passes Away At Age 71

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Indiana Pacers great and Hall of Fame center, Mel Daniels, has passed away at the age of 71. The cause of death is currently unknown, but he was at the home opener for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Daniels had open heart surgery earlier this month, so that likely had something to do with it. It is so unfortunate because Daniels was such a great person and an active member of the Pacers organization throughout the years.

Mel Daniels played eight seasons in the ABA and played an 11-game period in the NBA during his final season of professional basketball. He started with the Minnesota Muskies for a season, but then spent a six-year run with the Indiana Pacers. Daniels then went to the Memphis Sounds for a season, the final year of his ABA career. Daniels played his final season with the New Jersey Nets of the NBA, as he played just 11 games with them before retiring.

Mel is regarded as one of the best players in Pacers franchise history, as well as a member of the best duo in Pacers history (Mel Daniels and Roger Brown) too.

Mel Daniels Career Highlights: