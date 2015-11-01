Stephen Curry's 53 Points Pushes Golden State Warriors Past New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans, LA -- Stephen Curry outscored the Pelicans 28-26 in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors improve to 3-0 on the season.

Maybe it was the "he shouldn't have been MVP" talk, or the "Warriors got lucky with injuries to other teams" talk. Either way, Stephen Curry is on a tear that nobody has an answer for. Curry scored 53 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals on 17-27 shooting .Curry also shot 8-14 from behind the arc.

Curry consistently makes it look easy, as this was just one of the many highlights of the night.

"I've always had confidence," said Curry, the reigning NBA MVP. "You just get better as a player and try to take it to another level. So that's what I'm trying to do this year. I'm blessed to be healthy. I'm feeling pretty energetic, pretty strong out there on the floor, playing free, just having fun, so usually good things happen when all that comes together."

Confidence is one thing, burying threes over Anthony Davis without even blinking is another.

"Everybody's having fun," Curry said. "I'm laughing at myself for taking the shot."

Curry is doing things that we just don't see. The only other player in the league comparable is Russell Westbrook. Both of these players are instant game changers and when others don't have it, they'll take care of it.

"He completely took the game over," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "The second night of a back-to-back, it's easy to say, `Ah, we ain't got it. We're tired.' Not the way he took the game over."

Draymond Green tallied 21 points and Klay Thompson contributed 19.

"He's getting to the hole a lot better, picking and choosing his spots when to go. He's turning the corner like crazy," Green said of Curry. "Most importantly, I said it on the court to him, I said, `Man, you're acting like this is your league.'"

The Pelicans scored the ball much better than their last meeting just a few days ago. Anthony Davis posted 26 points and 15 rebounds, Jrue Holiday tallied 22 points, and Ryan Anderson came off the bench to contribute 19.

"I have to find a way to get through to these guys so that we move the ball more. I thought we were very stagnant offensively," Gentry said. "I thought we played a little selfish offensively, to tell you the truth."

The Warriors look dominant as usual, and without Steve Kerr. They just don't lose. When you think you have them, you get a performance by Curry. We haven't even seen what Klay can do yet this year. He's been struggling with back soreness and the Warriors are missing Bogut currently for an injury he sustained earlier in the week. The Pelicans have a bright spot in Jrue being back, and will compete with anyone this year with Anthony Davis.