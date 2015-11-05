John Wall And Bradley Beal Are Quietly Dominating The League

The talk is all Stephen Curry. Curry has been dominating opponents like he's just playing My Player on NBA 2K. Russell Westbrook is the other point guard talked about when talked about doing well. Nobody seems to be mentioning John Wall and Bradley Beal's names. Wall and Beal have been quietly dominating through the beginning of the season and not just on the offensive end, but the defensive end as well.

Offensively

On offense, Wall is averaging 20 points per game, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds. He's shooting 44% from the field and 31% from three. His percentages aren't incredible, but he's getting to the line 8 times per game, and finishing well. The key regarding Wall, is that he's doing better than he was last year, with nearly the same usage % as last year, 26%. While on the floor, the Wizards are a +5.9 points per 100 possessions. For Bradley Beal, his usage % has gone up 7% from last season. Beal is averaging 25.8 points per game, 1.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, already doing better than any of the last three seasons.

Beal is shooting 47% from the field and 46% from three. In fact, his percentage of 2-point field goals and 3-point field goals that are assisted has actually gone down. Beal is making the progression, much like Klay Thompson, to not have to rely on Wall's driving ability to score. His percentage of assisted three point field goals has gone down from 94% in 2013, to 85% in 2014, to 77% this season thus far. For two point field goals, it's gone down from 64% in 2012, gradually going down to 48% this year. He's even taking more field goals from 3-10 feet than he's ever had in his career, by a lot.

Defensively

John Wall defensively may be the quickest player in the league. Now, this doesn't mean he's the best defensive point guard, but his talent level is through the roof what he can do defensively. He's already averaging 2.3 blocks per game, which is a stat that will obviously go down, but he's active as anyone on defense as well as offense. His defensive rating through the first 4 games is 100, which is lower than Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and only trails Steph Curry. He's also averaging 2.5 steals per game.

These two are going on a tear this season, and while they may be overlooked because of Stephen Curry's greatness, or Russell Westbrook's flashiness, they are none to be messed with this year and may be up there with Steph and Klay as best backcourt in the league when it's all said and done this season.