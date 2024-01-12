Bradley Beal Advocates For John Wall's NBA Return

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards slaps hands with John Wall #2 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When Bradley Beal and John Wall formed the star backcourt duo for the Washington Wizards, their goal was to lead the team to the Eastern Conference Championship. However, their aspirations were cut short by LeBron James as well as the Boston Celtics. Although the District of Columbia had to endure the disappointment, the fans still cherish the memories of Beal and Wall's best days in Washington.

Fast forward a few years, and the two players find themselves in drastically different situations. Beal is now a crucial part of the Phoenix Suns' star trio, who are strong contenders for the NBA title. On the flip side, Wall has experienced ups and downs since 2019, playing only 74 games in the NBA over the past five years, representing two different organizations—the Rockets and the Clippers.

Following Beal's great performance, scoring a season-high 37 points against the Lakers, his former teammate John Wall joined him on the court. Wall witnessed the three-time All-Star score at an elite level at the Crypto.com Arena alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Real Deal Beal.

☄️ Season-High 37 PTS

☄️ Season-High 8 3PM

☄️ First 20-point quarter by a Suns player this season pic.twitter.com/Bwgx5Lix67 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 12, 2024

Beal on Wall

During the postgame press conference, Beal was asked about his relationship with Wall and the impact he could have on an NBA organization. Beal's response was wholesome, bringing back memories from their time in Washington.

"John (Wall) is always electric. That's my brother. He's a fierce competitor. His ability to take defensive pride in all of his matchups and facilitate the game as a point guard is something he's always done. He wants to win, and I hope he gets the opportunity he deserves. He needs to continue to work until his name is called. He's a special talent."

Throughout his 10-year tenure in Washington, Wall achieved multiple milestones—a five-time NBA All-Star, All-NBA Third Team Honors once, and the Slam Dunk Contest winner in 2014.

Both Beal and Wall guided the Wizards to four playoff appearances in five years, with their deepest run happening in 2017 when they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing to the Boston Celtics in a 7-game series.

Regarded by many as one of the most athletic and best two-way point guards in the NBA at one point, John Wall has stayed ready for his chance at the highest level. Numerous teams in the league could benefit from his experience and leadership, and it appears to be only a matter of time until he competes in the association once again.