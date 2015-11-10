Indiana Pacers Pull Away Late To Beat Orlando Magic, 97-84

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indiana Pacers managed to get a late game surge as they closed the game with a 19-2 run. Their late run gave the Pacers a 97-84 win over the Orlando Magic to improve their record to 4-4 on the season. No team could pull away throughout this game until the Pacers did at the end of the game. Indiana struggled at points throughout this game, but they played their best basketball when it mattered most. 

Paul George carried the Pacers offense in the first quarter. He had 19 points off of 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Indiana scored 25 points as a team and so did the Magic. The Pacers only trailed once during the opening quarter and it was at the 0:37 mark (25-23).

George Hill and Rodney Stuckey handled most of the offensive production in the second quarter. Hill had 11 points and Stuckey added six points in the quarter. The Pacers were in the lead for the remainder of the quarter after George Hill made a three-pointer with 9:11 left to play in the quarter. At the half, the Pacers were up 49-48 on the Magic. 

Rodney Stuckey left the game with an ankle sprain. This was the same ankle that he was already having problems with from another recent sprain. There have been no updates so far on Stuckey's status for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, but Stuckey certainly has a very high pain tolerance and could fight his way into playing. He came back to play around with about three minuted remaining in the second half, but he was unable to finish out the game. 

The Pacers received an all-around offensive quarter in the third. Pacers received scoring from; C.J. Miles (6), George Hill (5), Myles Turner (4), Paul George (3), Jordan Hill (3), and Monta Ellis (2). This was a very back-and-forth quarter by both teams. Indiana finished the quarter with a 72-71 lead. The fourth quarter appeared to be primed for an interesting show between the two teams. The Pacers certainly didn't disappoint the home fans in the final quarter either. 

Both teams went back and forth with small leads until the Pacers turned up their performance. Indiana closed the game on a 19-2 run to ultimately win the game by a score of 97-84. Despite the Magic defense over rotating to prevent Paul George and George Hill from thriving in the half-court, both players managed to give their team a strong offensive push to win the game. Indiana's 19-2 run scoring was made from; George Hill (7), Paul George (5), Chase Budinger (3), and Ian Mahinmi (2). All of the points were connected to Paul George and George Hill, whether by the scoring directly or by setting up the basket with an assist.

The Pacers shot the ball well from all regards; 34-77 (44.2 percent) FGM-A, 11-25 (44.0 percent) 3PM-A, and 18-22 (81.8 percent) FTM-A. Pacers played quality defense as the Magic had 22 total turnovers and shot poorly across the board; 31-78 (39.7 percent) FGM-A, 10-33 (30.3 percent) 3PM-A, and 12-17 (70.6 percent) FTM-A. But the problem area tonight was taking care of the basketball. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times and allowed 34 points off turnovers, which also helped contribute to the Magic's 16 fast break points. Pacers moved the ball well and made their open shots as they had 25 assists as a team. 

Indiana narrowly lost the rebounding battle in this game. Orlando had 44 total rebounds, 37 defensive rebounds, and seven offensive rebounds. The Pacers had 42 total rebounds, 36 defensive rebounds, and six offensive rebounds. With the disparity in shooting efficiency in favor of the Pacers, this category's narrow advantage didn't matter. Indiana made a lot of plays on the defensive side of the ball with their 12 steals and four blocks. It was an overall quality game by the Pacers, but their only problem area was turnovers. The Magic averaged 1.89 points per Pacers turnover. That is a very high number and was the main reason as to why this game wasn't a blow out. 

The Pacers did a quality job of creating shots off the dribble, using screens, and by simply moving without the basketball. Their offense has seen significant improvement since the first game of the season. Indiana is getting easier shot attempts for their key players by relying on their individual isolation skills for offense, which in return has resulted in easier shots for everybody across the board. Indiana just needs to get into the film room and onto the practice court to fine tune some communication errors in their half-court offense. Indiana made some terrible turnovers, which prevented them from scoring and it also gave the Magic a significant amount of easy points. But overall this performance was extremely positive and is certainly something to build on. 

Statistics (via ESPN): 

George Hill: 23 PTS (8-13 FGM-A, 4-6 3PM-A, 3-4 FTM-A), 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 PF, +20 (+/-), and 35 MIN. 

Paul George: 27 PTS (7-17 FGM-A, 3-6 3PM-A, 10-11 FTM-A), 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6 TO, 2 PF, +9 (+/-), and 36 MIN. 

Monta Ellis: 2 PTS (1-9 FGM-A, 0-2 3PM-A, 3-4 FTM-A), 4  REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 1 PF, -5 (+/-), and 33 MIN. 

Ian Mahinmi; 8 PTS (4-6 FGM-A, 0-0 3PM-A, 0-0 FTM-A), 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 2 PF, +9 (+/-), and 28 MIN. 

C.J. Miles: 9 PTS (3-8 FGM-A, 2-6 3PM-A, 1-2 FTM-A), 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 PF, +11 (+/-), and 27 MIN. 

Myles Turner: 10 PTS (4-6 FGM-A, 0-0 3PM-A, 2-2 FTM-A), 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 PF, +4 (+/-), and 20 MIN. 

Chase Budinger: 6 PTS (2-3 FGM-A, 2-3 3PM-A, 0-0 FTM-A), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 PF, +18 (+/-), and 17 MIN. 

Jordan Hill: 6 PTS (2-7 FGM-A, 0-0 3PM-A, 2-3 FTM-A), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 1 PF, +2 (+/-), and 21 MIN. 

Rodney Stuckey: 6 PTS (3-8 FGM-A, 0-2 3PM-A, 0-0 FTM-A), 2 REB, 4 AST,  2 STL, 1  BLK, 0 TO, 1  PF, -2 (+/-), and 18 MIN. 

Team: 97 PTS (34-77 FGM-A, 11-25 3PM-A, 18-22 FTM-A), 42 REB, 25 AST, 12 STL, 4 BLK, 18 TO, and 16 PF.

Other Team: 8 fast break points, 16 allowed fast break points,  36 points in the paint, 32 points allowed in the paint, 34 points allowed off turnovers, and 21 points scored off turnovers. 

Paul George Highlights - Orlando Magic: 