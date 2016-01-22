Paul George Named Starter on Eastern Conference All-Star Team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - On August 1, 2014, Paul George suffered one of the most gruesome injuries that basketball has ever seen. Some did not know whether George would play again, let alone return to the pre-injury level at which he played.

Fast forward to Thursday night, and the Indiana Pacers’ star has been named a starter on the Eastern Conference All-Star Team for the second time in his career. In the sixth season of his NBA tenure, George is having his best season averaging 23.7 PPG, 7.4 REB, 4.0 AST and a 20.9 PER with 42 games left in the season.

"I want to thank fans worldwide and in particular Pacers' fans for voting me on the All-Star team as a starter. It's a great honor that I respectfully share with everyone who helped me and believed in me after the injury,” stated George. “This is also a team honor that I share with my coaches and teammates."

On February 14, PG13 will play at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto for his third All-Star appearance in total, and the first All-Star Game held outside of the United States, according to nba.com. He was voted the third highest player (711,595) in the Eastern Conference behind LeBron James (1,089,206) and Dwyane Wade (941,466). Those three players along with Kyle Lowry and Carmelo Anthony will round out the starting lineup for the East.

Paul George’s season highlights (2015) can be seen here:

George last played in the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans just two years ago. He was a starter for the Eastern Conference and contributed 18 points to the 163-155 victory. George was also a teammate for the East in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Paul George will most likely be the only Pacers player to play in the 2016 All-Star Game.