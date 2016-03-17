The Gradual Improvement Of Paul George
(Erich Schlegel, USA TODAY SPORTS)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George had an MVP caliber month during November and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. However, that all changed for a few main reasons: Teams realized that George was struggling to fight through contact, teams started trapping George in various key situations that resulted in success during November (pick-and-rolls, drives, etc.), George physically 'hit the wall' and was having problems dealing with fatigue, and his teammates' effectiveness greatly diminished past November. George is currently at a great place in March and the near future looks bright for both him and his team. 

Month-by-Month Breakdown

During the month of November, Paul George averaged 29.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. George shot 47.5% from the field, 49.0% from the perimeter, and 84.7% from the free throw line. As previously mentioned, George's performance was so great that the NBA named him the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for November. Teams just simply didn't figure out how to stop George from his all-around success yet, but that quickly changed as the season progressed. Indiana finished the month of November with an 11-2 record. 

George's play noticably declined in December and it was his worst month of the season. George averaged 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. George shot just 37.1% from the field, 35.9% from the perimeter, and 81.4% from the free throw line. Half-way through the month, teams started double teaming Paul George on drives, in pick-and-roll situations, and they made it a mission to force someone else other than George to beat them. It was a good strategy considering the fact that a clear number two option couldn't consistently step-up for the Pacers in December. George hitting rock bottom physically made matters dramatically worse as well. It became quite evident that it would take patience for George to slowly get back to his November levels of execution. The Pacers concluded December with a 7-9 record. 

The opposition continued their consistent strategy of sending additional pressure to Paul George in an attempt to force someone else to beat them. It continued to work. George averaged 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks. George shot 40.6% from the field, 32.7% from the perimeter, and 89.3% from the free throw line. There was some slight improvement in a few areas in January, but it looked an awful lot like December. More time was needed for George to get used to the continued fatigue of a whole season again. Also, George needed to continue to improve his ability to take contact and fight through it. Indiana finished the month of January with a 7-8 record. There was plenty of room for improvement for both George and his supporting caste. 

February was a more promising month for both George and the Pacers. George averaged 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks. George shot 41.3% from the field, 34.1% from the perimeter, and 88.6% from the free throw line. What really helped George during this month was the All-Star break. George appeared re-charged due to the time off and it really showed in his game. George started to be utilized more frequently in off-ball situations, which really helped take the pressure off of him to create off the dribble. However, teams continued to send additional pressure to George on pick-and-rolls and drives, but not to the same extent as previous months. This was largely due to the fact that his supporting group was starting to play better on the offensive end and opposing teams could not afford to leave them open. Indiana managed to finish with a 6-7 record during February. 

Paul George Post All-Star Break Highlights