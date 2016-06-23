Minnesota Timberwolves select Kris Dunn with fifth pick in NBA Draft

With the fifth pick in the NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected former Providence College point guard Kris Dunn.

Dunn is considered by many to be the most ready for the NBA in the entire draft class. He is already 22-years-old,and showed his readiness for the NBA throughout his junior year. Unlike Ben Simmons or Brandon Ingram, many scouts believe that Dunn is the best fit to help his team win now.

Dunn's time at Providence

Dunn was regarded as a top high school prospect coming out of New London High School, and Providence knew right away they had something special with him. However, his freshman season was forgettable, to say the least. He had to back up one of the best players in the nation in Bryce Cotton his freshman year and was not guaranteed a lot of minutes. He played 25 games that season but tore a labrum in his shoulder that required surgery.

His sophomore season was his time to shine, and he took full advantage of it. Dunn had a monster season, as he won the 2015 Big East Player of the Year and led his Friars to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 15.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 7.5 assists per game, and 2.7 steals per game.

The 22-year-old made a very interesting decision after his sophomore season at Providence College that ended up helping him.

Many projected that Dunn would be a lock to be selected in the lottery in the 2015 draft and that he would be one of the top guards selected. Most believed that there would be no chance that Dunn passes up on that opportunity, as Providence would not have seemed to have a lot of talent beside him.

However, Dunn thought otherwise. He elected to return to Providence for his junior season, joining coach Ed Cooley and company for one more season.

For Dunn, in no time it appeared that he made the right decision. He was considered one of the best players in the nation and was named the Big East Player of the Year once again, along with Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono. He averaged 16.4 points per game as well as 5.3 rebounds per game, 6.2 assists per game, and 2.5 assists per game, once again leading the Friars to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

He was regarded as one of the top prospects all season long, and here he is being selected with the fifth pick.

Kris Dunn walks on stage after being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 23, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty)

Strengths

Dunn's biggest strength is his passing ability. He is a tremendous passer, and can make any teammate look better. At Providence, Ben Bentil benefited from many of Dunn's looks, as he went on to average 21.1 points per game during the 2015-2016 season. Any teammate can certainly benefit from Dunn being on the floor. He averaged 7.5 assists per game during his sophomore season at Providence College, the most in the Big East.

Another strength of his is his pure athleticism. He has an incredible amount of explosiveness and had numerous highlight plays during his time at Providence. He will attack the basket with ease, and his athleticism will allow him to make superstar plays in the NBA.

Lastly, Dunn's defense is also terrific. He is a tremendous on-ball defender and certainly has the potential to play lock-down defense on any point guard in the NBA. He averaged 2.5 steals per game in his sophomore season, leading the Big East. He also has great size for his position, standing at 6'4".

Weaknesses

Dunn's biggest weakness is his shooting ability. As the NBA is turning into a game where many teams rely more on three-point shooting, Dunn shot just 35.4% from deep during his time with the Friars. He did improve in his junior season, as he did shoot 37.2% and connected with 42 treys after shooting 35.1% while hitting 27 during his sophomore season, but it is still sub-par. He is also just a 69.3% free throw shooter.

Also, the 22-year-old turns the ball over more often than teams would like. He averaged 3.52 turnovers per game in his junior season after averaging 4.18 in his sophomore season. He will certainly need to improve on that, as teams will not be able to handle four turnovers per game from their point guard position.

Dunn has superstar potential, and the Timberwolves may have struck gold.