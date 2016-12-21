New York Knicks display largest comeback of season to defeat Indiana Pacers, 118-111

The last time the New York Knicks picked up a win against the Indiana Pacers was on Mar. 19th, 2014. That was, until tonight, when the Knicks came from behind to defeat the Pacers 118-111.

Al Jefferson Sparks Pacers Bench and New York Tallied Lots of Turnovers

Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) drives to the rim past New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9).

Photo Courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.

Al Jefferson was on a rampage to start the game. In his first six minutes of playing time, he scored 14 points on six-of-six field goals.

The defense was not the only issue for New York. They also struggled to protect the ball and committed 11 turnovers in the first two quarters of the game.

Indiana used that to their advantage and scored 14 points off New York turnovers. By halftime, the Pacers lead 59-54.

Carmelo Anthony Catches Fire in Third Quarter

The Knickerbockers committed four early fouls to start the third frame. As a result, Indiana had made eight free throws by the 6:58 minute.

The Pacers pushed their lead to 15 before Carmelo Anthony went on a scoring spree. Anthony picked up 15 points which included three 3-point shots to cut the Pacers lead to 87-84.

Anthony, Porzingis, Rose, Finish Game Strong

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose a (25) attacks the basket past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33). Photo Courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.

Kristaps Porzingis hit one of his three 3-pointers of the quarter with 6:50 left in regulation and gave New York their first lead of the second half. Derrick Rose attacked the paint and drew some fouls which converted into free throw points. Anthony added two more 3-pointers to his scoring and helped the Knicks go on a 23-6 run with 2:57 left in the game. Anthony, Porzingis, and Rose, scored 32 of the 34 fourth quarter points for New York.

Top Performers

Anthony matched a season high of 35 points to go along with four boards and four assists. Rose finished with 24 points and Porzingis concluded with 21. Joakim Noah achieved a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner lead the Pacers with 21 points apiece. Jeff Teague notched a double-double of his own with 17 points and 12 assists. Paul George tallied 16 points and Jefferson finished with 18 points.

Quotes

New York Knicks’ head coach Jeff Hornacek told the media: “When we look for our teammates and try to make plays for others, it usually works out very well for us."

Porzingis liked the team's energy and said: “It’s always good when everyone’s aggressive and are feeling good on the court.”

Anthony feels the team can continue to build on the win and said “I don’t think we are far off from where we want to be. We just have to keep working.”

Other Things to Note

-After having missed the last two games with a sore back, Rose returned to the starting line-up and played 36 minutes.

-The Pacers fell to 1-6 on the second night of back-to-backs

-New York improved their home record to 10-4 and will play their next two games at home.

-Monta Ellis missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury.

Up Next

Both teams will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 22.

New York will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Indiana will head back home and face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. E.T.