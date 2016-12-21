New York Knicks display largest comeback of season to defeat Indiana Pacers, 118-111
New York Knicks Forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over the Indiana Pacers. Photo courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.

The last time the New York Knicks picked up a win against the Indiana Pacers was on Mar. 19th, 2014. That was, until tonight, when the Knicks came from behind to defeat the Pacers 118-111.

Al Jefferson Sparks Pacers Bench and New York Tallied Lots of Turnovers

Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) drives to the rim past New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn. Photo Courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.
Al Jefferson was on a rampage to start the game. In his first six minutes of playing time, he scored 14 points on six-of-six field goals.

The defense was not the only issue for New York. They also struggled to protect the ball and committed 11 turnovers in the first two quarters of the game.

Indiana used that to their advantage and scored 14 points off New York turnovers. By halftime, the Pacers lead 59-54.

Carmelo Anthony Catches Fire in Third Quarter