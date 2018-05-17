NBA announces finalists for each NBA award

The NBA has announced the top three finalists for each award during on Wednesday. The winners of each award will be revealed at the NBA Awards show on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Here are the finalists and their statistics for each award:

NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year Finalists

James Harden - Houston Rockets:

- 30.4 points per game

- 5.4 rebounds per game

- 8.8 assists per game

- 1.8 steals per game

- 0.7 blocks per game

LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers:

- 27.5 points per game

- 8.6 rebounds per game

- 9.1 assists per game

- 1.4 steals per game

- 0.9 blocks per game

Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans:

- 28.1 points per game

- 11.1 rebounds per game

- 2.3 assists per game

- 1.5 steals per game

- 2.6 blocks per game

Will James Harden finally win his first MVP award? Photo: Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

NBA Rookie of the Year Finalists

Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers:

- 15.9 points per game

- 8.1 rebounds per game

- 8.2 assists per game

- 1.7 steals per game

- 0.9 blocks per game

Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz:

- 20.5 points per game

- 3.7 rebounds per game

- 3.7 assists per game

- 1.5 steals per game

- 0.3 blocks per game

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics:

- 13.9 points per game

- 5.0 rebounds per game

- 1.6 assists per game

- 1.0 steals per game

- 0.7 blocks per game

After missing his first season due to injury, it's almost inevitable that Simmons will win the Rookie of the Year award. Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Finalists

Victor Oldapio - Indiana Pacers:

- 23.1 points per game

- 5.2 rebounds per game

- 4.3 assists per game

- 2.4 steals per game

- 0.8 blocks per game

Clint Capela - Houston Rockets:

- 13.9 points per game

- 10.8 rebounds per game

- 0.9 assists per game

- 0.8 steals per game

- 1.9 blocks per game

Spencer Dinwiddie - Brooklyn Nets:

- 12.6 points per game

- 3.2 rebounds per game

- 6.6 assists per game

- 0.8 steals per game

- 0.3 blocks per game

Everyone had wrote off the Pacers after the Paul George trade but Victor Oladipo's magical season proved everyone wrong. Photo: David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Finalists

Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz:

- 13.5 points per game

- 10.7 rebounds per game

- 1.7 assists per game

- 0.8 steals per game

- 2.3 blocks per game

Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans:

- 28.1 points per game

- 11.1 rebounds per game

- 2.3 assists per game

- 1.5 steals per game

- 2.6 blocks per game

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

- 22.9 points per game

- 11.0 rebounds per game

- 3.2 assists per game

- 0.6 steals per game

- 1.8 blocks per game

After not winning the Defensive Player of the Year award last year, Rudy Gobert looks to win this year.

Photo: Tony Dejak/Associated Press

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Finalists:

Lou Williams - Los Angeles Clippers:

- 22.6 points per game

- 2.5 rebounds per game

- 5.3 assists per game

- 1.1 steals per game

- 0.2 blocks per game

Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets:

- 18.0 points per game

- 2.5 rebounds per game

- 2.2 assists per game

- 0.6 steals per game

- 0.4 blocks per game

Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors:

- 8.6 points per game

- 2.4 rebounds per game

- 3.2 assists per game

- 0.9 steals per game

- 0.2 blocks per game

Will Eric Gordon be able to repeat as the Sixth Man of the Year winner? Photo: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle

NBA Coach of the Year Finalists

Dwane Casey - Toronto Raptors:

- 59-23 record, first in Eastern Conference

- 34-7 home record

- 25-16 road record

- 12-4 division record

- 40-12 conference record

Brad Stevens - Boston Celtics:

- 55-27 record, second in Eastern Conference

- 27-14 home record

- 28-13 road record

- 12-4 division record

- 33-19 conference record

Quin Snyder - Utah Jazz

- 48-34 record, fifth in Western Conference

- 28-13 home record

- 20-21 road record

- 7-9 division record

- 34-18 conference record

Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey already won the Coach of the Year award by his head coaching peers around the NBA but will he win the NBA's Coach of the Year as well? Photo: Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Stay tuned as the NBA Awards show on June 25 in Los Angeles will reveal the winners for each award.