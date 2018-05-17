NBA announces finalists for each NBA award

The NBA has announced the top three finalists for each award during on Wednesday. The winners of each award will be revealed at the NBA Awards show on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Here are the finalists and their statistics for each award:
NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year Finalists
James Harden - Houston Rockets:
- 30.4 points per game
- 5.4 rebounds per game
- 8.8 assists per game
- 1.8 steals per game
- 0.7 blocks per game
LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers:
- 27.5 points per game
- 8.6 rebounds per game
- 9.1 assists per game
- 1.4 steals per game
- 0.9 blocks per game
Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans:
- 28.1 points per game
- 11.1 rebounds per game
- 2.3 assists per game
- 1.5 steals per game
- 2.6 blocks per game
NBA Rookie of the Year Finalists
Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers:
- 15.9 points per game
- 8.1 rebounds per game
- 8.2 assists per game
- 1.7 steals per game
- 0.9 blocks per game
Donovan Mitchell - Utah Jazz:
- 20.5 points per game
- 3.7 rebounds per game
- 3.7 assists per game
- 1.5 steals per game
- 0.3 blocks per game
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics:
- 13.9 points per game
- 5.0 rebounds per game
- 1.6 assists per game
- 1.0 steals per game
- 0.7 blocks per game
NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Finalists
Victor Oldapio - Indiana Pacers:
- 23.1 points per game
- 5.2 rebounds per game
- 4.3 assists per game
- 2.4 steals per game
- 0.8 blocks per game
Clint Capela - Houston Rockets:
- 13.9 points per game
- 10.8 rebounds per game
- 0.9 assists per game
- 0.8 steals per game
- 1.9 blocks per game
Spencer Dinwiddie - Brooklyn Nets:
- 12.6 points per game
- 3.2 rebounds per game
- 6.6 assists per game
- 0.8 steals per game
- 0.3 blocks per game
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz:
- 13.5 points per game
- 10.7 rebounds per game
- 1.7 assists per game
- 0.8 steals per game
- 2.3 blocks per game
Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans:
- 28.1 points per game
- 11.1 rebounds per game
- 2.3 assists per game
- 1.5 steals per game
- 2.6 blocks per game
Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
- 22.9 points per game
- 11.0 rebounds per game
- 3.2 assists per game
- 0.6 steals per game
- 1.8 blocks per game
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Finalists:
Lou Williams - Los Angeles Clippers:
- 22.6 points per game
- 2.5 rebounds per game
- 5.3 assists per game
- 1.1 steals per game
- 0.2 blocks per game
Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets:
- 18.0 points per game
- 2.5 rebounds per game
- 2.2 assists per game
- 0.6 steals per game
- 0.4 blocks per game
Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors:
- 8.6 points per game
- 2.4 rebounds per game
- 3.2 assists per game
- 0.9 steals per game
- 0.2 blocks per game
NBA Coach of the Year Finalists
Dwane Casey - Toronto Raptors:
- 59-23 record, first in Eastern Conference
- 34-7 home record
- 25-16 road record
- 12-4 division record
- 40-12 conference record
Brad Stevens - Boston Celtics:
- 55-27 record, second in Eastern Conference
- 27-14 home record
- 28-13 road record
- 12-4 division record
- 33-19 conference record
Quin Snyder - Utah Jazz
- 48-34 record, fifth in Western Conference
- 28-13 home record
- 20-21 road record
- 7-9 division record
- 34-18 conference record
Stay tuned as the NBA Awards show on June 25 in Los Angeles will reveal the winners for each award.